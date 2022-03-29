Tiger Woods Lands In Augusta Ahead Of Masters
A private jet that belongs to Tiger Woods has landed in Georgia ahead of the Masters
A 2008 Gulfstream jet arrived at Augusta, Georgia, at 9.30am Eastern Time. The plane, which is registered N517TW, belongs to 15-time Major champion, Tiger Woods.
Sources previously revealed that Woods was planning a journey to Augusta National after he was spotted walking Medalist Golf Club in a bid to step up his preparations.
Speculation that Woods is set to compete at Augusta has been increasing in recent days as the five-time champion remains listed as 'in the field' on the Masters official website. As a past champion, Woods has received an invitation to the tournament but is yet to inform officials as to whether he is playing or not.
Woods is expected to arrive at Augusta National to test the extent of his injuries as he exhausts every effort to make his return. Woods had recently said it was "too early" to decide whether he is able to compete at the Masters but this visit gives an indication that a decision is imminent.
Despite Woods’ reluctance to commit to a return any time soon, there have been signs he’s getting closer, most recently last December, when he played two semi-competitive rounds with his son Charlie at the 36-hole PNC Championships and almost won the event, eventually losing by two strokes to John Daly and his son, John Daly II. He also appeared healthy and in good spirits at the Genesis Invitational when he appeared as tournament host.
Woods was initially said to be eyeing a return to competitive golf in 2023 with the Masters said to be his preferred destination, where he will look to overtake Jack Nicklaus as the oldest winner of the tournament.
Regardless of whether Woods decides to compete in the tournament, he will be present at the Champions Dinner.
How social media reacted to Woods' plane flying to Augusta?
