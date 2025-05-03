Plane Forced Into Emergency Landing At Riviera Country Club Following Engine Issues

There was drama at one of the game’s most iconic courses, Riviera Country Club, when a small plane was forced into an emergency landing at the Los Angeles venue.

The incident occurred at around 1pm on Friday, with the moment captured on video as concerned golfers looked on. The footage shows the plane, which had engine issues, heading towards the first fairway before ultimately stopping near the 10th tee.

Later, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that there were no injuries, either to those on the course at the time or any of the three people on the plane – a single-engine Cessna. It was also confirmed that there will be an investigation into the incident by the National Transportation Safety Board.

One of the players who was at Riviera Country Club when the incident occurred was Dutch star Anne van Dam, who posted an image of the plane on her Instagram stories, along with the caption: “Well, that was a crazy day to play @Riv.”

Anne van Dam was one of the players at Riviera Country Club when the incident occured (Image credit: Getty Images)

She will hope to return in less dramatic circumstances in June 2026, when Riviera Country Club hosts the US Women’s Open for the first time.

The venue is one of the most exclusive in the US, and is the regular home of the Tiger Woods-hosted PGA Tour signature event, the Genesis Invitational. This year, the tournament was forced to move to Torrey Pines after wildfires in the area. However, it is expected to return as the host venue in 2026. The course will also be the host venue for the golf tournaments in the 2028 Olympics.