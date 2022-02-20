Tiger Woods To Attend Champions Dinner At The Masters

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Tiger Woods' return to golf following his serious car crash in February, with the 15-time Major champion stating: "He still has a long way to go before returning to competitive golf."

On Saturday at Riviera though, the 46-year-old gave an update on some of his plans for 2022, with Woods stating he will be at the Masters on Tuesday for the traditional Champions Dinner: “It’ll be a great dinner. I don’t know what kind of sushi we’re going to have," said Woods.

Hideki Matsuyama will be defending the title at Augusta National (Image credit: Getty Images)

Competing at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, Tiger was able to compete thanks to the assistance of a golf cart. However, the 15-time Major champion has previously shut down the idea of using one on the PGA Tour, with Woods explaining: "That's just not who I am."

Speaking to Jim Nantz and Sir Nick Faldo at Riviera on Saturday though, the 46-year-old did reveal that he could handle playing in the popular Par 3 Contest, which is held on the eve of the Masters.

"I can play that kind of stuff," Woods answered when asked about competing in the pre-tournament event. The response caused interviewer, Jim Nantz, to say: "So we’ll see you there?” However, Tiger didn't seem to be having any of it, with the 15-time Major champion answering: “Hey, Jimmy, slow down, turbo. Slow down."

For the majority of the interview though, Woods seemed to be echoing his words from his press conference on Wednesday, with the American stating: "You'll see me on the PGA Tour, I just don't know when. Trust me, I’d love to tell you that I’m going to be playing next week, but I don’t know when, which is frustrating in that sense because I’ve been down this road before with my back, where I didn’t know when I was going to be able to come back.

"It’s hard, because it’s hard to not have goals out there. Okay, I want to play this event so I can set myself up for that mentally and physically and emotionally. I don’t have any of those dates in my head. I don’t know yet.”