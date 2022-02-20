Tiger Woods To Attend Champions Dinner At The Masters
Woods stated that he will be attending the Champions Dinner, but hasn't set a date for his return to competitive golf
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Tiger Woods' return to golf following his serious car crash in February, with the 15-time Major champion stating: "He still has a long way to go before returning to competitive golf."
On Saturday at Riviera though, the 46-year-old gave an update on some of his plans for 2022, with Woods stating he will be at the Masters on Tuesday for the traditional Champions Dinner: “It’ll be a great dinner. I don’t know what kind of sushi we’re going to have," said Woods.
Competing at the PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, Tiger was able to compete thanks to the assistance of a golf cart. However, the 15-time Major champion has previously shut down the idea of using one on the PGA Tour, with Woods explaining: "That's just not who I am."
Speaking to Jim Nantz and Sir Nick Faldo at Riviera on Saturday though, the 46-year-old did reveal that he could handle playing in the popular Par 3 Contest, which is held on the eve of the Masters.
"I can play that kind of stuff," Woods answered when asked about competing in the pre-tournament event. The response caused interviewer, Jim Nantz, to say: "So we’ll see you there?” However, Tiger didn't seem to be having any of it, with the 15-time Major champion answering: “Hey, Jimmy, slow down, turbo. Slow down."
“You will see me on the PGA TOUR, I just don’t know when.” @TigerWoods joins Jim Nantz and @nickfaldo006 to discuss his rehab and return to golf. pic.twitter.com/tKzhH8pnJ5February 19, 2022
For the majority of the interview though, Woods seemed to be echoing his words from his press conference on Wednesday, with the American stating: "You'll see me on the PGA Tour, I just don't know when. Trust me, I’d love to tell you that I’m going to be playing next week, but I don’t know when, which is frustrating in that sense because I’ve been down this road before with my back, where I didn’t know when I was going to be able to come back.
"It’s hard, because it’s hard to not have goals out there. Okay, I want to play this event so I can set myself up for that mentally and physically and emotionally. I don’t have any of those dates in my head. I don’t know yet.”
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
