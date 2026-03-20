What Has Sparked The Latest Talk Of Tiger Woods Actually Playing In The Masters This Year?

Could Tiger Woods actually play in The Masters this year? There's a few hints and signs that perhaps he may be seriously considering it.

When it comes to Tigers Woods' playing schedule then any crumb of news makes headlines, when it comes to him actually teeing it up at Augusta National then the news on the grapevine goes into overdrive.

The sensible answer for normal people would be no, Woods surely can't recover from all his recent problems without even playing TGL to warm-up and just rock up to play The Masters.

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But Tiger Woods is no normal golfer, he's proved that time and time again, so until it's made official then fans, and journalists wanting the ultimate comeback story, will live in hope.

Firstly it was Woods' private jet being spotted at Augusta Regional Airport and now the official Masters app has caused a stir.

First and foremost Woods hasn't officially been ruled out of The Masters just yet - as it's been well publicised that his name doesn't appear on the official tournament website in the section for past champions not playing.

Also, a check of the Masters bio section sees it's been updated to read: “Tiger Woods is making his 27th start in the Masters in 2026” which has naturally sat tongues wagging.

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People like Skratch golf were among the first to ponder whether it could be a sign or, most likely, just formalities until Woods actually confirms his non-attendance.

Woods only had disc replacement surgery in his back last October and hasn't even been fit enough to have a hit during the TGL, so to make his return to golf at The Matsers seems hugely far fetched.

Why Tiger Woods is unlikely to play at Augusta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days,” Woods said recently. “Disc replacement is not a lot of fun. I have good days when I can do anything and other days when it’s hard to just move around.”

The doesn't bode well for the 50-year-old, who is surely more likely to ease his way into golf eventually by making his seniors debut on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 15-time Major champion has previously said though that playing in The Masters was not off the table even though it would be his first full tournament appearance since the 2024 Open Championship, with his final appearance overall being at the 2024 PNC Championship with son Charlie.

Woods will obviously be travelling to Augusta for Rory McIlroy's Champions Dinner, but the chances of him being able to tee it up in the first round on April 9 seem a long way off.

As a five-time Green Jacket winner Woods knows Augusta like the back of his hand and if there's one Major he could slide right back into it would be The Masters.

However, Augusta National is a tough walk for anyone, let alone a 50-year-old recovering from back and Achilles surgery.

And it's been tough to watch Woods limping around among the Azaleas in recent years, with his last appearance seeing him finish bottom of the final leaderboard of those making the cut in 2024.

In 2023 he had to withdraw in the third round with plantar fasciitis and in 2022 he finished 47th having made the cut just 14 months after that horrific car crash - that in itself was a comeback of monumental proportions.

Woods holds the record of 24 straight made cuts at The Masters, a record he's rightly proud of, and that would be at serious risk if he played this year - which may be another factor when he finally makes his decision.