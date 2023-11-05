Tiger Woods Caddies For Son Charlie On Third Straight Day

Tiger Woods' latest comeback from injury took another positive step this week - quite literally - as the 15-time Major winner continued to caddy for his son Charlie Woods during the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.

With Charlie teeing it up in the Boys 14-15 division, Woods Sr apparently walked around for the practice day on Thursday as well as the opening two rounds of competition at Koasati Pines at Coushatta.

In a video shared by @nb3jgnc via X - formerly Twitter - on Sunday, Tiger Woods was seen making his way down a small slope in front of the first tee and towards the fairway while carrying a heavy tour bag without too much trouble after Charlie's opening drive.

This latest footage will encourage anyone who was hoping to see one of the greatest golfers of all time return for the first time since pulling out of The Masters in April and undergoing ankle surgery.

Woods could be in line to compete in the upcoming Hero World Challenge at the end of this month - with the final spot in the 20-man field yet to be announced. He may also take part in December's PNC Championship alongside Charlie as that event would allow the 82-time PGA Tour winner to use a cart.

Stewart Cink recently confirmed Woods had begun practicing in earnest again, but the potential future Team USA Ryder Cup captain admitted he did not know which event that might be for.

But before all of that, Woods will be hoping to see Charlie improve his leaderboard position at this year's Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. With all being well, the 47-year-old is expected to aid his son during the final day's play as the young protégé attempts to climb up from T23.

Charlie opened up with a two-over 73 on Saturday before grinding out a three-over 74 the following day with dad on the bag. He, like the rest of the field, is some way behind the Boys 14-15 Division leader, however. Lucky Cruz is at nine-under for the tournament and 14 shots ahead of Woods Jr after rounds of 68 and 65.

While the younger Woods might not win this tournament, he did claim the spoils in the Last Chance Regional event a couple of months ago to reach the current national championship - also with dad Tiger carrying his clubs - and has been tipped to one day land a Major.