Tiger Woods Withdraws From 2023 Masters

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Masters after play was suspended on Saturday afternoon during the third round.

The Masters released a statement on Sunday morning simply saying: "Due to injury, Tiger Woods has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing seven holes of his third round."

A clip of Woods limping badly at Augusta went viral on social media, with the American clearly struggling with his injured right leg and foot in the cold, wet weather players were faced with.

Woods still had 11 holes of his third round to complete and then another 18 of the final round, meaning he faced the prospect of 29 holes at Augusta on Sunday - all the while he was in last position at nine-over-par.

His third round got off to a nightmare start with two bogeys and then back-to-back double bogeys on the 15th and 16th, having started on the back nine, dropped him to six-over for his first seven holes and +9 for the tournament.

Earlier in the day, the 15-time Major champion equalled the record for most consecutive cuts made at The Masters - with 23 in a row, dating back to 1997. That means he has still never missed a cut at Augusta in his professional career.

He is the third player to withdraw from the 2023 Masters after Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen.

It's his second withdrawal at a Major in the last 12 months, after he pulled out of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last May in similar circumstances. He battled bravely to make the cut but pulled out after a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.

That resulted in him missing June's US Open before returning at the 150th Open at St Andrews in July, where he comfortably missed the cut and emotionally crossed the Swilcan Bridge for potentially the last time in his playing career.