What Are The Odds Of Charlie Woods Winning A Major?
The 13-year-old is creating ripples in the golf world, but what are his chances of Major success?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Appearing on the scene back at the 2020 PNC Championship, it's obvious that Charlie Woods is a special talent. I mean, when your dad is a 15-time Major winner and arguably the best golfer to walk the earth, you are going to learn a thing or two, but there is no denying that Charlie is a PGA Tour player in the making.
Finishing second at the PNC Championship in 2021 alongside his dad, Tiger, Charlie has gone on to shoot his lowest ever round, a four-under-par 68, whilst also basing his swing on Rory McIlroy's, something that Tiger suggested. Consequently, at the age of 13, Charlie is actually outdriving his dad.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
His talent has earned praise from former World No.1, Jon Rahm, who, earlier this year, tipped Woods Jr. to one day make it to the PGA Tour. Now, Charlie has the interest of golf betting fans, too, who are wondering what the odds are for him to win a Major.
Back in March, sports betting website Bookies.com (opens in new tab) examined factors including history and lineage to draw up projected odds on Charlie winning a PGA Tour event, any Major tournament and The Masters by the time he reaches certain ages.
The website’s results found that Charlie's chances of winning a PGA Tour event by the age of 20 were 7/2 (+350 using American odds) and 2/15 (-750) that he doesn't. Now, what about the Majors? Well, according to Ladbrokes, Charlie is 16/1 to win a Major before he turns 25 and 10/1 to win a Major before his 30th birthday.
Another interesting odd is that of Charlie to win The Open Championship before the age of 30 at 50/1. This bet is similar to that of a certain Rory McIlroy back in 2014. By this, we mean that Rory's dad and a few friends reportedly bet £400 with 500/1 odds on a 15-year-old Rory winning The Open before the age of 26.
After claiming the Claret Jug in 2014, he managed to secure the title at the age of 25, meaning that Gerry and his mates picked up around £200,000 for the victory.
Although the odds that are already being given to Charlie are impressive, it is worth noting that he is only 13-years-old and, as Tiger has previously mentioned: “I just want him to enjoy whatever he’s doing. I’m supporting him wherever he wants to go, and obviously providing opportunities for that direction."
Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas (opens in new tab)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Report: LIV Golf President Quit Role After Heated Argument
It has been revealed that Atul Khosla stepped down from his COO role at LIV due to a heated exchange with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Oh No!' - Alex Fitzpatrick Lips Out For 59 While On Golf Trip With Brother
Alex, who was playing with his Major winning brother, Matt, saw his putt for 59 agonisingly lip out
By Matt Cradock • Published