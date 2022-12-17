What Are The Odds Of Charlie Woods Winning A Major?

Appearing on the scene back at the 2020 PNC Championship, it's obvious that Charlie Woods is a special talent. I mean, when your dad is a 15-time Major winner and arguably the best golfer to walk the earth, you are going to learn a thing or two, but there is no denying that Charlie is a PGA Tour player in the making.

Finishing second at the PNC Championship in 2021 alongside his dad, Tiger, Charlie has gone on to shoot his lowest ever round, a four-under-par 68, whilst also basing his swing on Rory McIlroy's, something that Tiger suggested. Consequently, at the age of 13, Charlie is actually outdriving his dad.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

His talent has earned praise from former World No.1, Jon Rahm, who, earlier this year, tipped Woods Jr. to one day make it to the PGA Tour. Now, Charlie has the interest of golf betting fans, too, who are wondering what the odds are for him to win a Major.

Back in March, sports betting website Bookies.com (opens in new tab) examined factors including history and lineage to draw up projected odds on Charlie winning a PGA Tour event, any Major tournament and The Masters by the time he reaches certain ages.

The website’s results found that Charlie's chances of winning a PGA Tour event by the age of 20 were 7/2 (+350 using American odds) and 2/15 (-750) that he doesn't. Now, what about the Majors? Well, according to Ladbrokes, Charlie is 16/1 to win a Major before he turns 25 and 10/1 to win a Major before his 30th birthday.

Charlie and Tiger finished runner-up at the 2021 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another interesting odd is that of Charlie to win The Open Championship before the age of 30 at 50/1. This bet is similar to that of a certain Rory McIlroy back in 2014. By this, we mean that Rory's dad and a few friends reportedly bet £400 with 500/1 odds on a 15-year-old Rory winning The Open before the age of 26.

After claiming the Claret Jug in 2014, he managed to secure the title at the age of 25, meaning that Gerry and his mates picked up around £200,000 for the victory.

Although the odds that are already being given to Charlie are impressive, it is worth noting that he is only 13-years-old and, as Tiger has previously mentioned: “I just want him to enjoy whatever he’s doing. I’m supporting him wherever he wants to go, and obviously providing opportunities for that direction."

Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas (opens in new tab)