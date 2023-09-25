Tiger Woods On The Bag As Son Charlie Shoots 66 In Latest Win

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie, has added another win to his junior golf CV, with victory in the 14-15 age division of the Last Chance Regional.

Not only did the young cub fire a six-under 66, he did so with Tiger on the bag, who will no doubt be incredibly proud of how the 14-year-old closed out for victory.

A video soon emerged of Charlie calmly stroking home a 15-footer for a one-shot victory, one that has earned him a spot in the forthcoming Notah Begay III National Championship.

Woods, 47, was forced to go under the knife in April, after withdrawing from the Masters, and he’s been recuperating ever since, which has raised questions as to whether he would ever be able to make another one of his incredible comebacks.

However, the latest video of Charlie competing is not just good news for the youngster, but also Tiger, who appeared to caddy for his son without too many signs of discomfort.

For now, it’s Woods Junior who’s in the spotlight, and it was he who spoke to media after claiming the second victory of his junior career.

“It's great, we just stay in our own little world,” said Charlie, who many will now expect to see competing alongside his father at the PNC Championship in December.

“We take it one shot at a time,” he added. “He puts me in my place.”

Many observers have commented how young Woods appears to display a lot of the same mannerisms on the course as his father, and there’s more than a hint of the 15-time Major winner when he speaks, too.

Charlie just won the Notah Begay III JGNC Regional with Tiger on the bag, because of course he did. He drained this 15-footer to secure the one shot win. Clutch gene.(via @nb3jgnc IG) pic.twitter.com/TklgqmsS3oSeptember 24, 2023 See more

“Shooting 68 last year and followed up with 66 this year, obviously, this course is great for me. You have to go shoot a low round to win this thing, and it's not going to be given.

“[I] just took it one shot at a time, don't think too far ahead, and you just gotta keep eating. That's it.”

This was Charlie's second victory of the summer after his dominant display at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, and he doesn’t have to wait too long before testing his game again against some of the country’s best young talents.

The Notah Begah III National Championship will take place over 4-6 November at Koasati Pines at Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana.

As for Tiger, the 82-time PGA Tour winner was filmed hitting chips recently, which suggests that he might be stepping up his preparations for a comeback.