The Ultimate Irish Golf Break? Portmarnock Reveals Bucket List Links Trip

Portmarnock Resort, home of the acclaimed and recently redeveloped Jameson Golf Links, has partnered with a selection of the best golf courses and attractions in Ireland to offer the ultimate one-of-a-kind experience for travelling golfers.

The ‘Ultimate Irish Jameson Golf Links Experience’ combines golf at world number one-ranked course Royal County Down and additional rounds at a selection of the region’s best golf courses – Jameson Golf Links, Portmarnock Golf Club, The Island Golf Club, County Louth Golf Club and The Royal Dublin Golf Club – with a six-night stay at Portmarnock Resort.

In addition to fantastic links golf, an array of non-golf attractions including a tour of Trinity College, a visit to the famous Jameson Distillery and a guided whiskey tasting experience at the resort’s Sibin Pub are included.

Jameson Golf Links (Image credit: Portmarnock Resort & Jameson Golf Links)

Immersed in the natural beauty of the rugged Irish coastline and just 30 minutes from the city centre, the hotel has seen extensive renovations made in recent years, bringing Dublin’s only coastal resort to a new level of luxury for golf-loving visitors to Ireland’s famous capital city.

Transfers to and from the airport and golf courses are also included as part of the experience, ensuring that visiting golfers do not have to worry about anything following arrival.

Paul McCanny, director of golf at Portmarnock Resort and Jameson Golf Links, said: “Portmarnock Resort is ideally located for exploring this scintillating golfing coastline while also experiencing Dublin.

“Our unique experience allows you to use Portmarnock Resort as a hub for the ultimate Irish links golf break, enjoying a round on not only Jameson Golf Links, but also on a selection of other outstanding golf courses, including the world’s very best, all just a short drive away.

Royal County Down (Image credit: Getty Images)

“With the added experiences both on site and in Dublin – including a visit to the Jameson Distillery – we feel this really is a must for all golfers seeking the ultimate Dublin trip.”

Jameson Golf Links, originally laid out in 1995 by two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, was the recent recipient of a multi-million-pound project to further elevate the course.

The new-look layout has seen numerous tee boxes and greens lifted to create even more dramatic ocean views, creating one of Ireland’s most picturesque golfing experiences with panoramic vistas of north Dublin’s Velvet Strand and the famous island known locally as Ireland’s Eye.

