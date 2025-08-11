The Ultimate Irish Golf Break? Portmarnock Reveals Bucket List Links Trip
Portmarnock Resort's new package includes six rounds of links golf at some of the island of Ireland's greatest courses
Portmarnock Resort, home of the acclaimed and recently redeveloped Jameson Golf Links, has partnered with a selection of the best golf courses and attractions in Ireland to offer the ultimate one-of-a-kind experience for travelling golfers.
The ‘Ultimate Irish Jameson Golf Links Experience’ combines golf at world number one-ranked course Royal County Down and additional rounds at a selection of the region’s best golf courses – Jameson Golf Links, Portmarnock Golf Club, The Island Golf Club, County Louth Golf Club and The Royal Dublin Golf Club – with a six-night stay at Portmarnock Resort.
In addition to fantastic links golf, an array of non-golf attractions including a tour of Trinity College, a visit to the famous Jameson Distillery and a guided whiskey tasting experience at the resort’s Sibin Pub are included.
Immersed in the natural beauty of the rugged Irish coastline and just 30 minutes from the city centre, the hotel has seen extensive renovations made in recent years, bringing Dublin’s only coastal resort to a new level of luxury for golf-loving visitors to Ireland’s famous capital city.
Transfers to and from the airport and golf courses are also included as part of the experience, ensuring that visiting golfers do not have to worry about anything following arrival.
Paul McCanny, director of golf at Portmarnock Resort and Jameson Golf Links, said: “Portmarnock Resort is ideally located for exploring this scintillating golfing coastline while also experiencing Dublin.
“Our unique experience allows you to use Portmarnock Resort as a hub for the ultimate Irish links golf break, enjoying a round on not only Jameson Golf Links, but also on a selection of other outstanding golf courses, including the world’s very best, all just a short drive away.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“With the added experiences both on site and in Dublin – including a visit to the Jameson Distillery – we feel this really is a must for all golfers seeking the ultimate Dublin trip.”
Jameson Golf Links, originally laid out in 1995 by two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, was the recent recipient of a multi-million-pound project to further elevate the course.
The new-look layout has seen numerous tee boxes and greens lifted to create even more dramatic ocean views, creating one of Ireland’s most picturesque golfing experiences with panoramic vistas of north Dublin’s Velvet Strand and the famous island known locally as Ireland’s Eye.
More information on the Ultimate Irish Jameson Golf Links Experience
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.