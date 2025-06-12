The Rule Change Six Years Ago That Allows LIV Golf’s Jose Luis Ballester Into The US Open Field
Despite turning professional in June of this year, Ballester is still able to play in the US Open following his US Amateur victory back in August 2024
Throughout the history of the US Open, the winner of the US Amateur has always been able to compete in the following United States' national open, but only if they remained as an amateur.
Up until 2019, those who won the US Amateur could only feature in the following US Open championship if they kept their amateur status, but that all changed six years ago, which is good news for Jose Luis Ballester.
The Spaniard, who won the 2024 US Amateur after beating Noah Kent 2-up at Hazeltine National Golf Club, turned professional in June 2025, joining the LIV Golf League and Fireballs GC.
Ballester, who played in The Masters in April, which he secured an invite for via his US Amateur win, had remained an amateur for several months, but opted to turn professional after Sergio Garcia's LIV Golf League team came knocking.
Making his professional debut at LIV Golf Virginia, Ballester had qualified for the US Open with the US Amateur victory, as his exempt spot remained cemented at Oakmont Country Club due to a rule change in 2019 by the USGA.
The rules change allowed the US Amateur champion to remain in the field for the US Open, even when turning professional.
Speaking at the time, John Bodenhamer, USGA Senior Managing Director of Championships, stated: "We believe this change gives our champions an important option as they choose whether and when to embark on their professional careers.
"Given the significant purses awarded at the US Open and US Women’s Open, we realize how important it is for players to make the most appropriate decision for his or her career, and the positive impact it could have at the outset of their professional careers.”
The ruling, which is in place for both the men's and women's games, means that players can push on with pro life, if they choose to, while also knowing they have a spot in a Major championship.
Prior to the change, and in a 10 year period, four of 10 US Amateur and three of 10 US Women’s Amateur champions opted to turn professional, thus giving up their exemptions in US Open and US Women's Open fields.
“Given the opportunities afforded the US Amateur and US Women’s Amateur champions, we want to make sure they are able to take advantage of as many as possible,” explained Bodenhamer.
“We feel strongly that our reigning champions have earned their places in the US Open and US Women’s Open, regardless of their amateur status.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
