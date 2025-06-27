PGA Tour Introduces New Leaderboard Function To Help Battle Against Slow Play

Big fans of PGA Tour leaderboards may have noticed a new addition at the Rocket Classic, with new timing stats introduced as part of the plan to speed up slow play.

The average time it takes groups to play each hole has been recorded at Detroit Golf Club and are available for fans to check on the PGA Tour leaderboard.

Group times for nine and 18 holes are also being monitored and displayed, with information being published on individuals and group timings seen as a key way of combating slow play.

The Golf Monthly team have had their own suggestions to eradicate slow play, and now the PGA Tour have started making moves it hopes will speed play up heading into 2026.

“It’s an area we’re committed to addressing on behalf of those fans as well as our players and our partners,” PGA Tour chief marketing and communications officer Andy Weitz said ahead of the Rocket Classic.

“We know there are a lot of things that go into the speed of play equation, but we’re committed to finding the right solutions and tackling it from every angle.”

The LPGA Tour has introduced a season-long slow play tracker to help with pace of play, with punishments handed out if players continually get slow times.

Shot penalties are also being introduced, with some handed out at the US Women's Open qualifers this year.

Shots are seen as the only viable punishment, with the likes of Collin Morikawa stating that just handing out fines will not bring about change on the PGA Tour.

"What I've learned is that monetary fines are useless," said Morikawa. "We make so much money, and some guys frankly couldn't care less about.

"I think what is there to hide, right? If you're slow, you know you're slow. I mean, if you don't know, then there's an issue.

"To me, there's no issue with letting it out, right. It's only going to make things better because then you're either going to have a target on you, put a little more pressure and hopefully you pick it up, or you get penalized."

PGA Tour star Byeong Hun An agreed that only penalty strokes would help speed up slow players, with fines nowhere near enough.