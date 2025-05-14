'Bar Brooks And Bryson The Rest Have Not Turned Up Seriously Since They've Gone To LIV In These Major Championships' - Paul McGinley On The 'Disadvantages' Of LIV Golf On Major Form
Paul McGinley says that apart from Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, LIV Golf players are generally struggling to get their Major championship preparation right
Paul McGinley outlined what he thinks are the big challenges LIV Golf stars face in trying to compete at the Major championships - saying the worldwide travel and fewer events is leaving them undercooked.
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have both won Major titles since joining LIV Golf, but the likes of Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith have seen their results take a dip in the big four events.
McGinley says that apart from the two Major winners from LIV Golf, "the rest have not turned up seriously since they've gone to LIV."
It may just be down to individuals. DeChambeau has thrived in recent Majors so playing less obviously helps him prepare, while Rahm may prefer being battle tested more often in the build-up to the big ones.
On Golf Channel, though, McGinley says that in general he feels PGA Tour golfers have the advantage in Majors - as they only play mostly in just the United States and have more frequent, high-quality tournaments to prepare.
"They're trying to figure out what's best for them in terms of preparation and all the challenges that come with playing on LIV," McGinley said.
"It's a very different dynamic to what they have grown up with. There's a lot of stuff they have to navigate and it's kind of thrown them off track."
McGinley says most LIV Golf players "haven't got there yet...in terms of scheduling" as they struggle to find the best way to prepare for a Major.
"Coming back with all the jet leg is not that easy - it's a whole lot easier staying in one country then playing the Major in that same country.
"Going to LIV, yes there's a lot of upside and they got a lot of money to do so, but because it's a start-up and they have to travel around the world it gives a lot of disadvantages when it comes to these Major championships.
"Bar Brooks and Bryson the rest have not turned up seriously since they've gone to LIV in these Major championships."
Rahm's 'disappointing' Major run since LIV move
McGinley pointed to two-time Major champion Jon Rahm as his prime example, with the Spaniard having a tough run in the Majors since joining LIV Golf.
"Jon's performances in Majors since he's gone to LIV have been disappointing because three years ago before he went to LIV I would say he's going to be an absolute powerhouse - not far from where we have Scottie now," McGinley added.
"We haven't seen that from Jon when he's come back to the Majors, yes he's top 10 every week on LIV but we're really looking at the Majors.
"So my view on it is that there's a lot of challenges for the LIV players that a lot of them probably hadn't thought about when they jumped over to LIV, in terms of the consequences of being ready for Major championships.
"Theres nothing easy in life, yes they can say they've made a lot of money but they're hurting on the other side in terms of coming to these Major championships not on the cutting edge as they would have been had they stayed on the PGA Tour."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
