Who Is Playing In The US Open Featured Groups At Oakmont?
Take a look at which players are in the Featured Groups for the US Open at Oakmont and what time these stellar pairings are teeing off
The US Open tee times for round one and round two have given us some cracking pairings to watch, especially in the Featured Groups which will get increased TV coverage.
One of the ways to watch the US Open that many fans love is through the Featured Groups, which means enhanced TV coverage but also availability to stream them via the US Open website.
The six groups chosen for Featured Group status are no real surprise, with some of the top stars in the world of golf paired together in some eye-catching threeballs.
As always there are three morning groups and three sets of later starters that will be given the focus - let's look at the Featured Groups for the US Open.
US Open Featured Groups:
- 7:18 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
- 7:29 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau
- 7:40 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
- 1:03 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
- 1:14 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
- 1:25 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
It was a bit of a surprise to see Rory McIlroy paired with his best mate Shane Lowry and then Justin Rose thrown in there just for good measure to form a trio of European Ryder Cup stalwarts.
There's no surprise though to see this as one of the Featured Groups. Luke Donald will no doubt be a keen viewer to see how these three get on.
McIlroy and Rose are former US Open champions while Shane Lowry actually held a four-shot lead going into the final round when the tournament was last at Oakmont in 2016 so knows exactly how to handle it.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There's a stellar group just behind the Europeans in the traditional combination of the reigning US Open, US Amateur and Open champions in a star-studded triumvirate.
Jose Luis Ballester won the US Amateur and is now on Jon Rahm's LIV Golf side, and he plays alongside defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and double Major winner Xander Schauffele.
So that's three of the four Majors and the US Amateur crown in this one group - enough silverware for you?
Min Woo Lee is one of our dark horses for the US Open with a decent record in the tournament - not as good as playing partner and two-time champion Brooks Koepka though.
Two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas completes an intriguing threesome here.
Three former winners tee off in the afternoon and it's a box office group whenever Jordan Spieth plays - but pair him with Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson and you've got some must-watch viewing.
Always expect the unexpected from Spieth, while Johnson won here in 2016 where Rahm won low amateur so both of those have an affinity with Oakmont.
And what about the tournament favorite? Well Scottie Scheffler stars in the last of the six Featured Groups alongside fellow American Collin Morikawa and Norwegian Viktor Hovland.
Two contrasting styles here between the consistency of Morikawa and the hit-and-miss brilliance of Hovland - both either side of Scheffler who is just consistetly brilliant.
There's some tremendous viewing here so just sit back and drink it in.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'It's Very Worrying Looking At His Press Conference. His Eyes Weren't Alive, The Energy Wasn't There' - Paul McGinley Expresses Rory McIlroy Concern Ahead Of US Open
Speaking at the US Open, Paul McGinley explained how McIlroy's Career Grand Slam win in April has affected his performance, claiming he 'can't feel the energy at the moment'
-
How Many Fans Are At The 2025 US Open?
The US Open is one of the biggest events in golf, but how many fans are attending Oakmont in 2025?
-
'It's Very Worrying Looking At His Press Conference. His Eyes Weren't Alive, The Energy Wasn't There' - Paul McGinley Expresses Rory McIlroy Concern Ahead Of US Open
Speaking at the US Open, Paul McGinley explained how McIlroy's Career Grand Slam win in April has affected his performance, claiming he 'can't feel the energy at the moment'
-
How Many Fans Are At The 2025 US Open?
The US Open is one of the biggest events in golf, but how many fans are attending Oakmont in 2025?
-
Oakmont Country Club Possesses The Most Bunkers On The PGA Tour In 2025, But How Many Are There?
It's not just the thick rough and quick greens that players will need to watch out for at Oakmont Country Club, with the course possessing a mammoth 168 bunkers
-
Masters Winner And Grand Slam Champion Rory McIlroy Is Clearly Fatigued With Golf’s Relentless Schedule… And So Am I
He's just completed a lifelong dream, but such is professional tour golf there's little time for reflection
-
'And Then I’m Going Fishing’ - Dustin Johnson Reveals Retirement Plans But Maintains He Isn’t Done Yet
After his success at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, Dustin Johnson believes he can still compete at the top level and get back to his best before retiring to the fishing lakes
-
Church Pew Bunker: Oakmont’s Famous And Fearsome Sand Trap
The Church Pew bunker is one of the most famous, and intimidating, in golf, with the 110-yard long stretch of sand playing its part in previous Major championships
-
'That's Hard To Take' - Shane Lowry Opens Up On Disappointment Of Near-Misses
The 148th Open Champion is hoping to break his win drought at the 2025 US Open, citing he thinks 'it’s the best I’ve ever been' going into this week's major
-
Only Four Players (Out Of 312) Have Scored Under Par For The Week In The Last Two US Opens At Oakmont. What Have The Winning Scores Been At "The Beast"?
Oakmont is known as "the beast" because of the challenge it poses - so what have the winning scores been here on the previous nine occasions?