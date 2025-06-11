Who Is Playing In The US Open Featured Groups At Oakmont?

The US Open tee times for round one and round two have given us some cracking pairings to watch, especially in the Featured Groups which will get increased TV coverage.

One of the ways to watch the US Open that many fans love is through the Featured Groups, which means enhanced TV coverage but also availability to stream them via the US Open website.

The six groups chosen for Featured Group status are no real surprise, with some of the top stars in the world of golf paired together in some eye-catching threeballs.

As always there are three morning groups and three sets of later starters that will be given the focus - let's look at the Featured Groups for the US Open.

US Open Featured Groups:

7:18 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:29 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester, Bryson DeChambeau

7:40 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy

1:03 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

1:14 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:25 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

It was a bit of a surprise to see Rory McIlroy paired with his best mate Shane Lowry and then Justin Rose thrown in there just for good measure to form a trio of European Ryder Cup stalwarts.

There's no surprise though to see this as one of the Featured Groups. Luke Donald will no doubt be a keen viewer to see how these three get on.

McIlroy and Rose are former US Open champions while Shane Lowry actually held a four-shot lead going into the final round when the tournament was last at Oakmont in 2016 so knows exactly how to handle it.

There's a stellar group just behind the Europeans in the traditional combination of the reigning US Open, US Amateur and Open champions in a star-studded triumvirate.

Jose Luis Ballester won the US Amateur and is now on Jon Rahm's LIV Golf side, and he plays alongside defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and double Major winner Xander Schauffele.

So that's three of the four Majors and the US Amateur crown in this one group - enough silverware for you?

Min Woo Lee is one of our dark horses for the US Open with a decent record in the tournament - not as good as playing partner and two-time champion Brooks Koepka though.

Two-time PGA champion Justin Thomas completes an intriguing threesome here.

Three former winners tee off in the afternoon and it's a box office group whenever Jordan Spieth plays - but pair him with Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson and you've got some must-watch viewing.

Always expect the unexpected from Spieth, while Johnson won here in 2016 where Rahm won low amateur so both of those have an affinity with Oakmont.

And what about the tournament favorite? Well Scottie Scheffler stars in the last of the six Featured Groups alongside fellow American Collin Morikawa and Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

Two contrasting styles here between the consistency of Morikawa and the hit-and-miss brilliance of Hovland - both either side of Scheffler who is just consistetly brilliant.

There's some tremendous viewing here so just sit back and drink it in.