Jordan Spieth, A 13-Year-Old And A 71-Year-Old Club Pro Register For US Open Qualifying

Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth is among five former champions who have entered Final Qualifying ahead of the 126th US Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club later this year.

Spieth - who claimed this title in 2015 but has seen his 10-year exemption expire - joins the likes of Graeme McDowell, Webb Simpson, Lucas Glover and Geoff Ogilvy in the list of past US Open winners who are currently aiming to progress from Golf's Longest Day on June 8.

However, for the Texan at least, he might not require the famously grueling route as Spieth currently sits inside the world's top-60 and could clinch a place if he remains there on May 18.

The USGA announced 10,201 total entries were accepted ahead of the season's third men's Major - one short of the all-time record which arrived before the 125th championship 12 months ago. It is the fifth time ever more than 10,000 entries have been accepted.

Among the five-figure entry list is a 13-year-old called Niko Ameredes who is a two-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist. Meanwhile, the oldest entrant is Mike Caporale, a 71-year-old who is the head PGA professional at North Hills Country Club, in Manhasset, N.Y. - approximately 70 miles from Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Jordan Spieth with the 2015 US Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the USGA's release, Jonathan Kaplan - an amateur from Powell, Ohio - was the first entry on February 18. Clark Van Gaalen, from Turlock, Calif., submitted his entry 61 seconds before the deadline of 5pm ET on April 8. To be eligible, golfers must either be an amateur with a Handicap Index not exceeding 0.4 or be a professional.

USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said: “The USGA is proud to return to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, one of the cathedrals of the game and a founding member club of the USGA.

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“The U.S. Open’s two-stage qualifying process provides thousands of professional and amateur golfers worldwide an opportunity to earn their spot in the field.

"There continues to be tremendous interest in competing in our national championship as we nearly set another record with entries.”

Local qualifying starts as early as Sunday, April 20 and concludes on Monday, May 18, with 18-hole events at 109 sites in 43 US states as well as Canada and Mexico staging the first round.

Final Qualifying will subsequently take place over 36 holes at 13 sites - 10 of which are in the United States - on Monday, June 8.

Whoever makes it through will head to Southampton, New York between June 18-21 for the main event.

This year's US Open will see Scottie Scheffler attempt to complete the career grand slam while Rory McIlroy - who successfully defended his Masters title - aims to add another US Open trophy to his resumé.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 126th US Open is certain to feature defending champion JJ Spaun as well as each of the current OWGR top-50.

Among the 51 players who are exempt from Final Qualifying includes nine other US Open champions such as Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka, who won the last time the championship was held at Shinnecock Hills.

Also according to the USGA's release, other routes through include anyone inside the top-60 of the OWGR as of May 18 and June 15, the winner of the PGA Championship and any multiple champions of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the FedEx Cup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If not otherwise exempt, the top-five players in the 2026 FedEx Cup standings as of May 18 will earn a tee time, as will the leading pro in the top-three of the 2026 LIV Golf League standings and the top player who isn't otherwise exempt from the DP World Tour's 2026 Race To Dubai rankings.

Other exemption categories include "the top two players from the final 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings who are not otherwise exempt and the leading player from the top three of the final 2025 LIV Golf individual standings who is not otherwise exempt."

In terms of the latter category, that means Joaquin Niemann will be playing in the 126th US Open after missing The Masters last week.