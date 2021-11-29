Suzann Pettersen Named As 2023 European Solheim Cup Captain

Suzann Pettersen has today been named as Europe's next captain for the 2023 Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

The two-time Major champion has represented Europe nine times as a player and twice as a vice-captain. She has been part of five winning teams, including the past two victories at Gleneagles in Scotland as a player and at Inverness Club in Ohio as a vice.

Pettersen famously holed the winning putt (and last shot of her career) to win the Solheim Cup in 2019 at Gleneagles. The 14.5-13.5 victory tied for the closest winning margin in Solheim Cup history. She was chosen by Catriona Matthew as a surprise captain's pick following following an 18-month maternity leave but delivered with one of the most thrilling moments ever seen in Solheim Cup history.

Pettersen returned to serve as a vice-captain under Matthew when Europe beat USA 15-13 to win for only the second time on US soil. Her first experience of being a vice-captain was at the 2017 Solheim Cup at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in Iowa, when she served under Annika Sorenstam.

The Norwegian made her Solheim Cup debut at Interlachen Golf and Country Club in Minnesota in 2002. She played in the next seven editions, helping Europe to victory in 2003, 2011, 2013 and 2019.

The former World No.2 has 21 times across the LET and LPGA Tours, including Majors at the 2007 McDonald’s LPGA Championship and the 2013 Evian Championship.

“I am simply thrilled to be named Solheim Cup Captain. This is the biggest honour of my career,” Pettersen said.

“My best golfing memories are from the Solheim Cup. You are out there with your team mates, your friends, and you all work for one goal. You fight for your friends and you share incredibly precious moments.

“I have played with and under many wonderful captains since I made my debut in the competition 19 years ago. Every Solheim has been special in its own way. You make friendships for life and memories you’ll never forget.

“Every captain is different and brings their unique skills to the table. I am very much looking forward to bringing my experience to the role and working hard over the next 22 months to defend the Cup on Spanish soil.”