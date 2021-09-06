In one of the highest quality Solheim Cups we've ever seen, team Europe secured a 15-13 victory over team USA at the Inverness Club.

Team Europe Retain Solheim Cup In Enthralling Final Day

After three days of incredibly high quality golf, it was team Europe rookie, Matilda Castren, who secured the vital point at the 18th.

In one of the best performances the Solheim Cup has ever seen, team Europe kept the American heavy crowd quiet, dominating the singles and not allowing their opponents to get going, eventually securing a 15-13 win.

The victory sees captain, Catriona Matthew, become the first captain to lead Europe to successive wins in the tournament.

Speaking after the putt, Matthew said: “They are an amazing team and they came out here today and performed. We got off to a great start this morning with the first five players coming in.

“I’m kind of lost for words at the moment. I think winning in the US is even sweeter as a captain. It’s certainly more nerve-racking watching, but it’s all down to the team really.”

Europe had started the tournament as underdogs but, going into the Monday singles, they found themselves 9-7 ahead after a hugely dramatic two days at the Inverness Club, and, just like the previous two days, it was Leona Maguire who put on an exhibition.

Facing off against Jennifer Kupcho, the European star showed no mercy, shooting a four-under-par front nine to sit 4-up at the turn.

With four consecutive holes halved on the back, Maguire dealt the killer blow, parring the 14th to secure a 5&4 win and a new rookie record of 4.5 points from a possible 5.

Whilst Maguire was finishing her match, the opening game of Anna Nordqvist and Lexi Thompson was reaching a thrilling conclusion.

The duo, who produced a classic match in the 2017 edition of the tournament, would replicate it, with both stars just missing putts at the last to secure outright victory.

As the match concluded, Europe’s Madelene Sagstrom and Celine Boutier completed their games, producing 3&2 and 5&4 wins over Ally Ewing and Mina Harigae to put Europe only two points away from the trophy.

However, as has been the case with previous Solheim Cups, nothing is ever easy, and soon came a USA wave that saw wins for world number one, Nelly Korda, Brittany Altomare and Meghan Khang.

As America began to build momentum, Nanna Koerstz Madsen produced a crucial halve against Austin Ernst to stall USA’s run, and put Europe just one point away from retaining the trophy.

They wouldn’t have to wait long, with Ryder Cup rookie Matilda Castren showing supreme bottle down the last to secure a 1-up win over Lizette Salas.

Having found the bunker, Castren splashed out to just under 10-feet, with her following putt never leaving the line of the hole, dropping in to relieved celebrations.

With Europe retaining the trophy, it fell to Emily Kristine Pedersen to secure the final winning point, holing a mid-length birdie putt to get Europe to the magical number.