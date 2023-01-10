Sony Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

After last week’s dramatic victory for Jon Rahm at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the second PGA Tour event of the calendar year, the Sony Open, remains in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club.

In 2022, it was the scene of Hideki Matsuyama’s win, which included a shot of the year contender in the playoff against 2013 winner Russell Henley – a 276-yard three-wood that fell a foot short of the hole, to set him up for his eighth and, to date, most recent PGA Tour win.

The Japanese star returns this year in an effort to repeat the feat. To do so, he will need to overcome the challenges of several formidable opponents, most notably World No.14 Tom Kim and World No.15 Jordan Spieth. Kim is one of the game’s most exciting prospects, and that hype was justified again last week when he tied for fifth at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. That will have given him the confidence he could add to his two PGA Tour wins this week.

Former World No.1 Spieth may not have been quite the force of old in recent times. However, his most recent win, a thriller in last April’s RBC Heritage, served as a reminder that he can still be as good as anyone on his day. He will be attempting to draw on his 2017 performance in the Sony Open for inspiration, when he finished third.

While Matsuyama, Kim and Spieth are the highest-ranked players in the field, there are plenty of other notable participants, including several former winners. Among them is Matt Kuchar, who claimed victory in 2019, and Patton Kizzire, who won a year earlier. Jimmy Walker claimed back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015, and he also plays, as does 2010 winner Ryan Palmer. The winner in 2009, Team USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson, and 2008 champion KJ Choi appear too.

Spieth isn’t the only former World No.1 in the field. Australian Adam Scott, who reached the summit in 2014, is playing too. Scott recently reunited with former caddie Steve Williams, and he will hope the revived partnership yields a positive result this week after a disappointing finish of 29th at last week’s event. Other players of note include several who took part last week, including World No.18 Billy Horschel, World No.25 Keegan Bradley, World No.34 Corey Conners and Adam Svenson, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour title in the RSM Classic in November.

Players will compete for a purse of $7.9m, an increase of $400,000 on last year's tournament. The winner will earn $1.422m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the Sony Open.

Sony Open 2023 Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,422,000 2nd $861,100 3rd $545,100 4th $387,100 5th $323,900 6th $286,375. 7th $266,625 8th $246,875 9th $231,075 10th $215,275 11th $199,475 12th $183,675 13th $167,875 14th $152,075 15th $144,175 16th $136,275 17th $128,375 18th $120,475 19th $112,575 20th $104,675 21st $96,775. 22nd $88,875 23rd $82,555 24th $76,235 25th $69,915 26th $63,595 27th $61,225 28th $58,855 29th $56,485 30th $54,115 31st $51,745 32nd $49,375 33rd $47,005 34th $45,030 35th $43,055 36th $41,080 37th $39,105 38th $37,525 39th $35,945 40th $34,365 41st $32,785 42nd $31,205 43rd $29,625 44th $28,045 45th $26,465 46th $24,885 47th $23,305 48th $22,041 49th $20,935 50th $20,303 51st $19,829 52nd $19,355 53rd $19,039. 54th $18,723 55th $18,565 56th $18,407 57th $18,407 58th $18,091 59th $17,933 60th $17,775 61st $17,617 62nd $17,459 63rd $17,301 64th $17,143 65th $16,985 66th $16,827 67th $16,669 68th $16,511 69th $16,353 70th $16,195 71st $16,037 72nd $15,879 73rd $15,721 74th $15,563 75th $15,405 76th $15,247 77th $15,089 78th $14,931 79th $14,773 80th $14,615 81st $14,457 82nd $14,299 83rd $14,141 84th $13,983 85th $13,825 86th $13,667 87th $13,509 88th $13,351 89th $13,193 90th $13,035

Sony Open 2023 Field

Akana, Blaze

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

An, Byeong Hun

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barnes, Erik

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Blair, Zac

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Castillo, Michael

Choi, K.J.

Cink, Stewart

Cole, Eric

Cone, Trevor

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Cam

Dou, Zecheng

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

English, Harris

Garnett, Brice

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Griffin, Ben

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadley, Chesson

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Scott

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higa, Kazuki

Higgs, Harry

Hoge, Tom

Horschel, Billy

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Katsuragawa, Yuto

Kelly, Jerry

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Mueller, Jesse

Nakajima, Keita

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

Okada, Kohei

Onishi, Kaito

Palmer, Ryan

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Semikawa, Taiga

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stevens, Sam

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Ben

Taylor, Nick

Thompson, Davis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tway, Kevin

Walker, Jimmy

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Car

Where Is The Sony Open In Hawaii Being Held? The tournament is being held at Waialae Country Club, which was established in 1927. It has been the venue for many Hawaiian Opens since the year after it opened, and first hosted one on the PGA Tour in 1965.