Adam Scott Reunites With Former Caddie As He Eyes Second Major Win
The Australian is teaming up with Steve Williams in a job share with current caddie Greg Hearmon
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Adam Scott has revealed he is turning to former caddie Steve Williams as he looks for a second career Major.
The Australian won The Masters at Augusta National in 2013 with Williams on the bag, and Scott has persuaded Tiger Woods’ former caddie to return in a job share with his current bag man Greg Hearmon, beginning with this week's Australian PGA Championship.
Explaining the move to Golf Digest (opens in new tab), Scott said: “For me, it’s exciting to work again with Steve and see if we can rediscover the magic. As a player, you experience different points in your career. Right now on the PGA Tour is a time of change, and I’m adjusting to it. Having Steve and Greg doing a job share is going to help me get everything I need, and that’s to be fresh at the biggest events.”
After his sole Major success, Scott became World No.1 for 11 weeks the following year. However, the current World No.34 has found victories hard to come by in recent years, with his last coming in February 2020 at the Genesis Invitational. The 42-year-old is hopeful that returning to Williams will help him recover his best form. He said: “My goal is to win Majors. I had a good run with Steve in the Majors, and we did win the Masters, but it’s about getting an overall balance for what I need to perform in the biggest events. Steve is at a point in his life where he’d like to have a dabble again, so to speak. It’s a good balance for him because it won’t be a full year’s grind.”
Williams’ time with Woods in particular was hugely successful, with the American winning 13 of his 15 Majors with the New Zealander by his side. After that partnership ended in 2011, Williams linked up with Scott, where he continued to work his magic before stepping away from the game in 2018. However, the 58-year-old thinks it is the right time to return as he looks to help Scott achieve greatness. He said: “The time I spent caddying for Adam was very memorable - helping him becoming the first Australian to win at Augusta. I feel Adam is in a good shape with his game, and I’m fresh having not caddied for a few years, so I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm.”
“I’ve always said to Adam and to others, to be remembered as one of the great players, you have to win multiple Majors. The opportunity to try and get Adam Major number two and elevate himself to a special group of players in history would be a privilege.”
Check out the Golf Monthly website for all the latest news, reviews and the best Black Friday golf deals as we approach Christmas.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I'm Fine Not Playing' - Leishman Accepts Masters Days Could Be Over
The LIV Golf player says he's come to terms with the prospect of being excluded from the Augusta National tournament
By Mike Hall • Published
-
A 2022 Editor's Choice Golf Watch For Less Than £100? Yes You Read That Right
We loved this Bushnell watch in testing and you will too, especially because it is available for less than £100 right now.
By Sam Tremlett • Published