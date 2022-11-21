Adam Scott Reunites With Former Caddie As He Eyes Second Major Win

Adam Scott has revealed he is turning to former caddie Steve Williams as he looks for a second career Major.

The Australian won The Masters at Augusta National in 2013 with Williams on the bag, and Scott has persuaded Tiger Woods’ former caddie to return in a job share with his current bag man Greg Hearmon, beginning with this week's Australian PGA Championship.

Explaining the move to Golf Digest (opens in new tab), Scott said: “For me, it’s exciting to work again with Steve and see if we can rediscover the magic. As a player, you experience different points in your career. Right now on the PGA Tour is a time of change, and I’m adjusting to it. Having Steve and Greg doing a job share is going to help me get everything I need, and that’s to be fresh at the biggest events.”

After his sole Major success, Scott became World No.1 for 11 weeks the following year. However, the current World No.34 has found victories hard to come by in recent years, with his last coming in February 2020 at the Genesis Invitational. The 42-year-old is hopeful that returning to Williams will help him recover his best form. He said: “My goal is to win Majors. I had a good run with Steve in the Majors, and we did win the Masters, but it’s about getting an overall balance for what I need to perform in the biggest events. Steve is at a point in his life where he’d like to have a dabble again, so to speak. It’s a good balance for him because it won’t be a full year’s grind.”

Williams’ time with Woods in particular was hugely successful, with the American winning 13 of his 15 Majors with the New Zealander by his side. After that partnership ended in 2011, Williams linked up with Scott, where he continued to work his magic before stepping away from the game in 2018. However, the 58-year-old thinks it is the right time to return as he looks to help Scott achieve greatness. He said: “The time I spent caddying for Adam was very memorable - helping him becoming the first Australian to win at Augusta. I feel Adam is in a good shape with his game, and I’m fresh having not caddied for a few years, so I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm.”

“I’ve always said to Adam and to others, to be remembered as one of the great players, you have to win multiple Majors. The opportunity to try and get Adam Major number two and elevate himself to a special group of players in history would be a privilege.”

