Adam Svensson Claims Maiden PGA Tour Title At RSM Classic
Svensson secured a first PGA Tour title, with the Canadian carding a superb six-under-par final round
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
In a tightly fought contest, where a number of players were vying for a first PGA Tour title, it was Adam Svensson who came out on top, as a final round 64 gave the Canadian a two shot win over the trio of Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman at the RSM Classic.
Beginning the final round, it was Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin who held the lead at 14-under-par, but there were more than 20 players within four shots of them, as they looked to chase down the leaders over the final days play at Sea Island Seaside Course.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
After six holes, and just a third of the way through the final round, it was Tarren who led, with the 32-year-old looking to improve on a season that included three missed cuts in six starts.
Leading Cole Hammer, Seamus Power, Andrew Putnam, Rogers, Theegala and Svensson, Tarren was doing a great job of keeping the chasing pack at bay, with Power momentarily pulling alongside heading into the back nine.
Tarren, though, was holding strong, especially with a birdie at the 10th giving him a one shot lead as we headed for the business end of the tournament. However, because Svensson was multiple holes behind the Englishman, it would be a while until we found our winner.
That was until back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th put Canadian, Svensson, into the lead at 17-under. From there, Tarren did birdie the last, meaning the 28-year-old would need a birdie to pull one ahead of his opponent over the final few holes.
And that is exactly what Svensson did, as yet more birdies followed at the 16th and 17th to extend his lead to two going down the 72nd hole. With the pressure on, the Canadian safely navigated the par 4 to pick up his first PGA Tour title and a two shot victory.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Lydia Ko Claims CME Group Tour Championship Finale
Ko carded a two-under final round as she picked up the CME Group Tour Championship, as well as the Race to CME Globe and Rolex Player of the Year
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Cameron Smith Attempts Guinness World Record
In Queensland, Cameron Smith and his coach, Grant Field, attempted to break a Guinness World Record
By Matt Cradock • Published