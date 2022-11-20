Adam Svensson Claims Maiden PGA Tour Title At RSM Classic

In a tightly fought contest, where a number of players were vying for a first PGA Tour title, it was Adam Svensson who came out on top, as a final round 64 gave the Canadian a two shot win over the trio of Callum Tarren, Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman at the RSM Classic.

Beginning the final round, it was Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin who held the lead at 14-under-par, but there were more than 20 players within four shots of them, as they looked to chase down the leaders over the final days play at Sea Island Seaside Course.

After six holes, and just a third of the way through the final round, it was Tarren who led, with the 32-year-old looking to improve on a season that included three missed cuts in six starts.

Leading Cole Hammer, Seamus Power, Andrew Putnam, Rogers, Theegala and Svensson, Tarren was doing a great job of keeping the chasing pack at bay, with Power momentarily pulling alongside heading into the back nine.

Tarren, though, was holding strong, especially with a birdie at the 10th giving him a one shot lead as we headed for the business end of the tournament. However, because Svensson was multiple holes behind the Englishman, it would be a while until we found our winner.

Svensson and Davis Love III at the RSM Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was until back-to-back birdies at the 10th and 11th put Canadian, Svensson, into the lead at 17-under. From there, Tarren did birdie the last, meaning the 28-year-old would need a birdie to pull one ahead of his opponent over the final few holes.

And that is exactly what Svensson did, as yet more birdies followed at the 16th and 17th to extend his lead to two going down the 72nd hole. With the pressure on, the Canadian safely navigated the par 4 to pick up his first PGA Tour title and a two shot victory.