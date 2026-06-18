Shinnecock Hills Hole Names: From Ben Nevis To Redan And Thom's Elbow

The US Open has returned to Shinnecock Hills in New York this week, with the course presenting an especially challenging proposition for players.

With the course's infamous undulating greens coupled with strong winds forecasted, it's set to be an unpredictable few days of golf for those competing in the US Open.

But, for those watching the US Open at home, it will be very entertaining indeed. And, if you want to get the most out of that experience, you really should acquaint yourself with the ins and outs of the course.

Throughout the world of golf, there are top courses with iconic holes. One immediately thinks of Amen Corner (holes 11-13) at Augusta National, or the iconic 18th at St. Andrews, or the island-green 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

However, Shinnecock Hills has 18 holes that all deserve a mention in their own right. So much so, in fact, that they all have their own names - something fairly common in golf and also seen at Augusta.

So, here's a rundown of them all and details as to what each hole offers up for players.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The course itself comes out at approximately 7,440 yards and is a par 70. It's comprised of four par-3 holes, just two par-5 holes, and 12 par-4s.

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Hole 9, a 482-yard par-4 by the name of Ben Nevis, is one of the star attractions at Shinnecock Hills.

As you may guess from the fact it shares a name with the tallest mountain in the UK, the ninth is a high, undulating hole with a green which stands a good 50ft above the tee box. What's great about this topographical adventure is that it comes on the back of eight holes that are relatively flat, so it's a nice shock for players heading into the turn.

That's not to say that the front nine is easy to that point. There's hole 3, a 501-yard beast of a par-4 called Peconic (named after the bay the hole overlooks), which is prone to serving up tricky lies, an awkward right-to-left angle, and a green with a deceptive false front.

Hole 5, named Montauk in reference to the end of the Long Island peninsula, is another lengthy one at 592 yards, though that is compensated by the fact it's a par-5. A cleverly-placed bunker forces approach shots either side of the green, but short-sided routes are not all that forgiving.

Interestingly, one of the toughest holes on the course is actually a par-3, with hole 7 (named Redan, meaning a very specific and widely replicated design) proving a formidable challenge thanks to its complex green. With a slope from front-right to back-left and extremely deep bunkers surrounding, the margin for error on Redan is miniscule. This is a classic case of a template golf hole, riffing on the design of the original 15th hole at North Berwick Golf Club in Scotland.

The back nine is no less daunting. Hole 11, Hill Head, is affectionately known as the shortest par-5 in America; it's actually a par-3, but it's so difficult because of blind spots and a tiny safe zone. It gets its name due to just how elevated the green is, which makes sense.

Brooks Koepka knows all about the challenge there, having decided landing in the greenside bunker was more sensible than attacking the flag in 2018.

I personally really like the look of the 14th, named Thom's Elbow, inspired by Scottish golf pro Charlie Thom, who spent 55 years playing at this course. It's a par-4 standing at a huge 520 yards, and while it's not a hole I'd enjoy playing, watching the pros take on this bunker-laden fairway leading to a green sitting in between two hills is a real joy.

If you like bunkers, Hole 16, simply named Shinnecock, is the one to watch. There are 20 bunkers strategically placed on this 614-yard hole, with an elevated green and that iconic clubhouse awaiting those who make the journey into the homestretch.

Speaking of, the final hole on the course is aptly-titled Home. However, there's very little to find comforting with this one. The par-4 490-yarder leads to a green that undulates wildly and punishes anyone who misreads it even to an inch.

Other notable hole names include no. 15, Sebonac, which pays homage to the world class course neighboring Shinnecock, and Tuckahoe (hole 12) which is named after the road which splits the course — hence, hole 13 is called simply, Roadside.

Meanwhile the double act of Westward Ho (hole 1) and Eastward Ho (hole 10) were the idea of architect William Flynn, who very much saw the holes as a pair. In fact, Eastward Ho was originally the first hole on the course, before the route was flipped. Eastward Ho is the name of a golf course in Massachusetts, while Westward Ho is a seaside village in North Devon in the UK - home to Royal North Devon Golf Club, the oldest course in England.