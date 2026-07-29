Royal Lytham & St Annes Facts: 9 Things To Know About The AIG Women’s Open Venue

A top-20 regular in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Golf Courses UK&I Rankings, Royal Lytham & St Annes, part of ‘England’s Golf Coast’, is one of the country’s most prestigious venues.

Originally designed by the club’s first pro, George Lowe, the course has seen few changes since Harry Colt was employed to oversee some alterations in 1919.

There have, of course, been several subtle tweaks to the layout in the years since, but the routing has stood the test of time and remains one of the finest tests of golf in the British Isles.

Packed with history and home to a brilliant old clubhouse, golf fans are in for a treat this year, when the AIG Women’s Open visits the famous Fylde links for the sixth time.

Ahead of the final Major Championship of the season, and the 50th staging of the Women’s Open, here are a few interesting facts about one of the most challenging courses on the Open rota.

SIX AND COUNTING

Georgia Hall lifted the trophy at Royal Lytham in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year marks the sixth time that Royal Lytham & St Annes will have hosted the Women’s British Open.

It was in 1998 that the best players in the world first competed for the title at Lytham - a year in which Sherri Steinhauer triumphed.

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Five years later, the great Annika Sorenstam prevailed, completing the Career Grand Slam, before Steinhauer won her second Open on the famous links in 2006 (the American also victorious at Woburn in 1999).

In 2009, Scotland’s Catriona Matthew got her hands on the trophy, and then, after a nine-year break from visiting