9 Ancient Links Courses We Wish Could Host The Open

The Open has become such a behemoth of an event that, sadly, there are many forgotten venues no longer suitable for hosting.

The battle for the Claret Jug has grown so much since even the turn of this century that far more than just a quality golf course is required to satisfy the R&A. There will be 300,000 fans in total on-site throughout the week at Royal Birkdale, which is up from the 235,000 in 2017 when it last hosted.

On-site, plenty of spare ground is required to accommodate the countless structures that go up for players, fans and sponsors alike, while the logistics are a huge consideration. What are the transport links like and is there additional space for car parking?

There is so much that goes into it now that even iconic venues like St Andrews are at their limit.

The R&A also has a rota of venues it uses, and it doesn’t get added to regularly.

With all that in mind, it is inevitable that some great links courses have to miss out. Here are some ancient layouts across the UK and Ireland we wish could host a modern-day Open.

Royal County Down

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened in 1889, Royal County Down is renowned as one of the best courses in the world. Ranked No. 1 on Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Courses in the UK and Ireland, with a mountain range in the background and the Irish Sea close by, it boasts some of the most spectacular views you could wish to see while venturing out for 18 holes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The visual spectacle is matched by the test provided on the Championship course. Weaving golfers through the dunes with some blind shots and devilish bunkers lying in wait, it would surely make for a thrilling Open venue.

It has hosted five Irish Opens but whether it would be capable of taking on a Major – well, we might never know.

Royal Dornoch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Dornoch is another highly rated links, which is situated in the north of Scotland. Opened in 1877, it sits fifth in our Top 100 UK and Ireland list for a reason.

It provides a brilliant test of golf, with loads of variety and stunning views across the Dornoch Firth. The set of par-3s, in particular, must be among the finest of any course in the world.

Seeing the pros test themselves against this legendary layout would be a treat, but there are too many factors working against Dornoch for that to ever become a possibility.

Ballybunion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next on the list is Ballybunion Old. Situated in County Kerry in Ireland and opened in 1893, it has a worldwide reputation among golfers of all levels.

Tom Watson certainly has a huge affinity for the club. In fact, such is his love of the place he once said that “after playing Ballybunion for the first time, a man would think that the game of golf originated here.”

Through the dunes and sandhills this course takes golfers, with some holes precariously close to the edge of the cliffs. A true thriller, then, and one that we would love to see host the game’s best players.

Royal Porthcawl