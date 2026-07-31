Charlie Woods Suffers Another Blow With Missed Cut At Junior PGA Championship

Charlie Woods shot a five-over round of 77 to miss the 54-hole cut at the Junior PGA Championship in Texas.

Woods made the traditional 36-hole cut at Frisco Fields Ranch after shooting 75-70 for a one-over total for two rounds, but there's also a third-round cut at the Junior PGA Championship.

A round of 77 saw Woods drop to six over for the tournament, with the cut mark after 54 holes coming at level par.

The 17-year-old son of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods was just one over at the turn but struggled on the back nine with a double bogey at the 10th before three more bogeys in a row.

Charlie finished with seven bogeys and that double overall, cancelling out his three birdies on the day - two of which came on the final two holes as he showed admirable fighting spirit to at least finish on a high.

Jaden Soong led by two shots going into the final round after shooting 69 to get to eight under, with halfway leader Kailer Stone carding a disappointing 75 to drop into a tie for second with Ainslie Stanford.

It was another disappointment for Woods Jr though, who managed a T9 finish in last year's Junior PGA Championship but has had some mixed results recently.

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🚨Charlie Woods playoff hole at 2026 U.S. Junior Championship at Saucon Valley C.C. phone camera clicks in backswing and misses cut 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1T709uo94yJuly 22, 2026

Woods made another flying finish at the US Junior Amateur to make a playoff for the matchplay section, but missed out one of the two spots in a 14-man battle in frustrating fashion.

Woods was unhappy after he duffed a chip