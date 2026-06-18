How Fast Are The Greens At Shinnecock Hills During The US Open?

The US Open is regarded as the toughest test in golf, with difficult course set-ups often paired with adverse weather conditions.

For 2026, it's no exception, as Shinnecock Hills looks to be playing as tough as ever, with high winds forecast to batter the New York venue throughout the week, as well as possibly rain.

In fact, during the first round, play was suspended for nearly two hours due to fog, with the organizers of the US Open, the USGA, having to take pre-championship precautions consequently.

Because of the high winds, the USGA released a statement to players prior to the first round which read: "Given the probability of high winds on Thursday and Friday, the USGA is planning to syringe putting greens between the morning and afternoon waves both days.

"Syringing involves a very light application of water to hydrate the grass leaf blade to prevent wilt, preserve turf health and reduce stress on the Poa annua putting greens.

"This practice offers a more consistent presentation for players in both the morning and afternoon waves.

"Additionally, our target green speeds have been reduced to the mid-10s on the USGA stimpmeter.

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"As the weekend forecast comes more into focus, we will provide any relevant updates on course preparation details."

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Last year, Oakmont's greens were rolling around 14-to-15 on the stimpmeter and, although Shinnecock's greens are also constructed of Poa annua grass, the incoming weather means we won't see the speeds of 2025.

Speaking in the USGA's press conference on Wednesday, Chief Championships Officer, John Bodenhamer, spoke at length about the green speeds and conditions.

Not since 1995 have green speeds at a US Open been in the 10s on the stimpmeter, with Bodenhamer stating: "Putting green speeds, you've heard me say it before, we came into this week maybe 6 or 8 inches, a little bit slower because we wanted to use really good hole locations here at Shinnecock Hills...

"What has changed is the forecast. We arrived here last week; it was pretty docile. We were a little worried about not getting any wind. Well, as of last Thursday night or Friday, that changed significantly.

"As we come into every US Open, we have multiple scenarios, multiple game plans that we can impart depending on the weather. Even daily, our decisions are real-time: hole locations, teeing areas, all of those things...

Bodenhamer (right) speaks to media during a press conference prior to the US Open at Shinnecock Hills (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Thursday, sustained winds throughout the day of 12 to 24. More on the upper end of that with gusts from 24 to 36 miles an hour. When we start to talk about numbers in the mid-30s, that becomes problematic in a number of ways. Golf balls just staying still on the putting green...

"We feel very good that we are not going to have a turf health issue. We have worked very hard, players will tell you, we've kept this golf course hydrated both putting greens and fairways.

"My experience, I've been doing this for almost 40 years with the USGA the last 16, I have never seen a place like Shinnecock Hills when you get those drying conditions.

"This place just dries down like nowhere else I've ever experienced, and we need to watch it and be very careful.

"Green speeds, our target green speeds that we intend to play are mostly in the mid 10s throughout the day. Again, our goal was 11 1/2 to 12."