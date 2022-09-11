Shane Lowry Claims BMW PGA Championship At Wentworth

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On a final day where players were scoring for fun, it was 2019 Open champion, Shane Lowry, who added yet another coveted title to his impressive career, as a closing birdie gave him a one shot win over Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

Although Lowry won, it couldn't have been much closer as, playing the last, McIlroy hit two stunning shots to 25-feet. Needing an eagle to force a playoff, his putt looked like it was going to drop a few feet out, however, with just a few rolls left it finished on the side of the lip, a mere inch away from dropping!

Beginning the day, it was Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen who held a one shot lead over a number of top players. However, following a final round 63 from LIV golfer, Patrick Reed, it seemed the American may have a lengthy wait to see if he was in with a chance, especially as none of the leaders had even teed off yet!

An hour later though, his effort was surpassed by Rahm, who was unstoppable over the back nine as a closing 29, which included a bogey, put him at 16-under-par for the tournament and gave him a two-shot lead over a field which had plenty of golf ahead at Wentworth.

As the Spaniard waited, it was soon becoming a race between Lowry and McIlroy and, following a birdie at the 12th, it was Lowry who held the advantage with six holes remaining.

Striping his drive at the last hole, Lowry safely found the green with his approach and two-putted for birdie. That left it up to McIlroy to birdie in for a playoff but, after missing his birdie putt at the 17th, only an eagle would be good enough for a playoff spot.

McIlroy's putt came within an inch of dropping on the 18th (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the 33-year-old also found the green in two at the iconic 18th, he was left with a makeable eagle putt which would put him in a playoff with his good friend. Striking his putt, it looked for all the world like it was going to drop but somehow it didn't, meaning McIlroy missed out by just one shot.

The victory is Lowry's first since his Open triumph back in 2019 and follows the theme of an incredibly successful 2022 where he has had a number of top 5 finishes.