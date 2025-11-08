Shadow Creek To Host Inaugural MLB Open Featuring Current And Former Baseball Stars
Current and former Major League Baseball stars will take part in the event, which will be held at Shadow Creek
The MLB has announced that baseball stars from the past and present will take part in a brand new event, to be held in November at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
The Capital One MLB Open will take place at the renowned course, which is known for having the world’s most expensive green fee, between November 12th and 14th.
The three-day event will begin with a pro-am featuring former and present-day Major League Baseball stars paired with amateurs. Days two and three will see a tournament featuring the stars going head-to-head.
A field of 60 will compete, with all 30 MLB teams represented, including former players Jimmy Rollins, John Smoltz and David Wright, and Justin Turner, whose most recent club was the Chicago Cubs.
Mookie Betts will provide commentary as a correspondent from the links two weeks after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series in a thrilling game seven against the Toronto Blue Jays.
The event will be broadcast on TNT on November 18, at 9.30pm ET, with further coverage across Bleacher Report, MLB Network, the MLB app, and @MLB.
A unique scoring system will be in place for the contest, offering players a chance to climb the leaderboard on every hole.
The event will use a modified Stableford point-based scoring system, where everyone plays their own ball, with the best ball being used by each team and earning points for their score on each hole.
The confirmation of the contest means Shadow Creek will host a high-profile tournament for the third time in less than a year.
Last December, it was the location for The Showdown, an exhibition that saw PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler take on LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler came out on top in the made-for-TV contest, with the pair earning $10m in CRO cryptocurrency.
In April, Shadow Creek hosted the LPGA Tour’s T‑Mobile Match Play, which was won by Madelene Sagstrom.
