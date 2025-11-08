Shadow Creek To Host Inaugural MLB Open Featuring Current And Former Baseball Stars

Current and former Major League Baseball stars will take part in the event, which will be held at Shadow Creek

The fourth green at Shadow Creek
Shadow Creek is the location for the inaugural MLB Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

The MLB has announced that baseball stars from the past and present will take part in a brand new event, to be held in November at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The Capital One MLB Open will take place at the renowned course, which is known for having the world’s most expensive green fee, between November 12th and 14th.

Jimmy Rollins takes a shot at the WM Phoenix Open pro-am

Jimmy Rollins is one of the current of former MLB players in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mookie Betts will provide commentary as a correspondent from the links two weeks after helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series in a thrilling game seven against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The event will be broadcast on TNT on November 18, at 9.30pm ET, with further coverage across Bleacher Report, MLB Network, the MLB app, and @MLB.

Mookie Betts at the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Mookie Betts is one of the big stars who will be involved in the event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A unique scoring system will be in place for the contest, offering players a chance to climb the leaderboard on every hole.

The event will use a modified Stableford point-based scoring system, where everyone plays their own ball, with the best ball being used by each team and earning points for their score on each hole.

The confirmation of the contest means Shadow Creek will host a high-profile tournament for the third time in less than a year.

Last December, it was the location for The Showdown, an exhibition that saw PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler take on LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler came out on top in the made-for-TV contest, with the pair earning $10m in CRO cryptocurrency.

In April, Shadow Creek hosted the LPGA Tour’s T‑Mobile Match Play, which was won by Madelene Sagstrom.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

