T-Mobile Match Play Prize Money Payout 2025

Nelly Korda defends her title as a field of 64 competes for an eye-catching purse at Nevada’s Shadow Creek Golf Club

Nelly Korda with the T-Mobile Match Play trophy
Nelly Korda is the defending champion
The LPGA Tour heads to Las Vegas and the renowned Shadow Creek Golf Club, which has the world’s most expensive green fee, for the T-Mobile Match Play.

Overall, a field of 64 will compete for the title. The players will be divided into 16 groups of four. The first three days of action feature round-robin matches with the top player in each group at the phase’s conclusion progressing to the weekend.

There will then be a knockout format featuring single-elimiation matches before the final two go head-to-head on Sunday.

That’s a change to the 2024 contest, which saw a field of 96 compete in a combined strokeplay and match play contest. On that occasion, Nelly Korda continued an incredible season with her fourth successive LPGA Tour victory with a 4&3 win over Leona Maguire.

That handed her a winner’s check of $300,000 from an overall purse of $2m and players are competing for an identical sum this year.

Below is the prize money payout for the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Club.

T-Mobile Match Play Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$300,000 

2nd

$189,207 

3rd

$121,718 

4th

$121,718 

5th

$66,298 

6th

$66,298 

7th

$66,298 

8th

$66,298 

9th

$35,932

10th

$35,932

11th

$35,932

12th

$35,932

13th

$35,932

14th

$35,932

15th

$35,932

16th

$35,932

17th

$26,934

18th

$25,690

19th

$24,655

20th

$23,825

21st

$22,998

22nd

$22,168

23rd

$21,340

24th

$20,511

25th

$19,786

26th

$19,061

27th

$18,335

28th

$17,610

29th

$16,885

30th

$16,264

31st

$15,642

32nd

$15,020

33rd

$14,398

34th

$13,777

35th

$13,260

36th

$12,741

37th

$12,224

38th

$11,706

39th

$11,187

40th

$10,773

41st

$10,359

42nd

$9,945

43rd

$9,530

44th

$9,116

45th

$8,805

46th

$8,495

47th

$8,183

48th

$7,782

49th

$7,562

50th

$7,251

51st

$7,045

52nd

$6,837

53rd

$6,629

54th

$6,423

55th

$6,215

56th

$6,007

57th

$5,801

58th

$5,593

59th

$5,388

60th

$5,180

61st

$5,077

62nd

$4,972

63rd

$4,869

64th

$4,766

Who Are The Star Names In The T-Mobile Match Play?

Charley Hull takes a shot during the Ford Championship

Charley Hull is one of the highest-profile players in the field

Nelly Korda defends her title, while the player she beat in 2024, Leona Maguire, is also in the field. They are far from the only world-class players competing, though.

Jeeno Thitijul is another teeing it up, while 23-time LPGA Tour winner Lydia Ko is also playing. Other players riding high in the world rankings competing in Las Vegas include Haeran Ryu, Ruoning Yin, Ayaka Furue and Jin Young Ko.

Two-time US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, Celine Boutier, who won the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, and multiple Major winner Brooke Henderson are other high-profile players in the field, along with the likes of Rose Zhang, Charley Hull and Angel Yin. Pajaree Anannarukarn, who won the contest in 2023, also plays.

What Is The Purse For The T-Mobile Match Play?

Like the 2024 edition, there is a $2m purse for the T-Mobile Match Play. In 2024, Nelly Korda claimed a check for $300,000 for her win, and this week’s champion will secure an identical sum.

Where Is The T-Mobile Match Play?

The T-Mobile Match Play is held in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek Golf Club, which has the world’s most expensive green fee. It was also the host venue for The Showdown in December, which saw PGA Tour players Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler beat LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

