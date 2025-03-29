T-Mobile Match Play Prize Money Payout 2025
Nelly Korda defends her title as a field of 64 competes for an eye-catching purse at Nevada’s Shadow Creek Golf Club
The LPGA Tour heads to Las Vegas and the renowned Shadow Creek Golf Club, which has the world’s most expensive green fee, for the T-Mobile Match Play.
Overall, a field of 64 will compete for the title. The players will be divided into 16 groups of four. The first three days of action feature round-robin matches with the top player in each group at the phase’s conclusion progressing to the weekend.
There will then be a knockout format featuring single-elimiation matches before the final two go head-to-head on Sunday.
That’s a change to the 2024 contest, which saw a field of 96 compete in a combined strokeplay and match play contest. On that occasion, Nelly Korda continued an incredible season with her fourth successive LPGA Tour victory with a 4&3 win over Leona Maguire.
That handed her a winner’s check of $300,000 from an overall purse of $2m and players are competing for an identical sum this year.
Below is the prize money payout for the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Club.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$300,000
2nd
$189,207
3rd
$121,718
4th
$121,718
5th
$66,298
6th
$66,298
7th
$66,298
8th
$66,298
9th
$35,932
10th
$35,932
11th
$35,932
12th
$35,932
13th
$35,932
14th
$35,932
15th
$35,932
16th
$35,932
17th
$26,934
18th
$25,690
19th
$24,655
20th
$23,825
21st
$22,998
22nd
$22,168
23rd
$21,340
24th
$20,511
25th
$19,786
26th
$19,061
27th
$18,335
28th
$17,610
29th
$16,885
30th
$16,264
31st
$15,642
32nd
$15,020
33rd
$14,398
34th
$13,777
35th
$13,260
36th
$12,741
37th
$12,224
38th
$11,706
39th
$11,187
40th
$10,773
41st
$10,359
42nd
$9,945
43rd
$9,530
44th
$9,116
45th
$8,805
46th
$8,495
47th
$8,183
48th
$7,782
49th
$7,562
50th
$7,251
51st
$7,045
52nd
$6,837
53rd
$6,629
54th
$6,423
55th
$6,215
56th
$6,007
57th
$5,801
58th
$5,593
59th
$5,388
60th
$5,180
61st
$5,077
62nd
$4,972
63rd
$4,869
64th
$4,766
Who Are The Star Names In The T-Mobile Match Play?
Nelly Korda defends her title, while the player she beat in 2024, Leona Maguire, is also in the field. They are far from the only world-class players competing, though.
Jeeno Thitijul is another teeing it up, while 23-time LPGA Tour winner Lydia Ko is also playing. Other players riding high in the world rankings competing in Las Vegas include Haeran Ryu, Ruoning Yin, Ayaka Furue and Jin Young Ko.
Two-time US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, Celine Boutier, who won the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, and multiple Major winner Brooke Henderson are other high-profile players in the field, along with the likes of Rose Zhang, Charley Hull and Angel Yin. Pajaree Anannarukarn, who won the contest in 2023, also plays.
What Is The Purse For The T-Mobile Match Play?
Like the 2024 edition, there is a $2m purse for the T-Mobile Match Play. In 2024, Nelly Korda claimed a check for $300,000 for her win, and this week’s champion will secure an identical sum.
Where Is The T-Mobile Match Play?
The T-Mobile Match Play is held in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek Golf Club, which has the world’s most expensive green fee. It was also the host venue for The Showdown in December, which saw PGA Tour players Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler beat LIV golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
