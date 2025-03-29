T-Mobile Match Play Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour heads to Las Vegas and the renowned Shadow Creek Golf Club, which has the world’s most expensive green fee, for the T-Mobile Match Play.

Overall, a field of 64 will compete for the title. The players will be divided into 16 groups of four. The first three days of action feature round-robin matches with the top player in each group at the phase’s conclusion progressing to the weekend.

There will then be a knockout format featuring single-elimiation matches before the final two go head-to-head on Sunday.

That’s a change to the 2024 contest, which saw a field of 96 compete in a combined strokeplay and match play contest. On that occasion, Nelly Korda continued an incredible season with her fourth successive LPGA Tour victory with a 4&3 win over Leona Maguire.

That handed her a winner’s check of $300,000 from an overall purse of $2m and players are competing for an identical sum this year.

Below is the prize money payout for the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Club.

Swipe to scroll horizontally T-Mobile Match Play Prize Money Payout Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $189,207 3rd $121,718 4th $121,718 5th $66,298 6th $66,298 7th $66,298 8th $66,298 9th $35,932 10th $35,932 11th $35,932 12th $35,932 13th $35,932 14th $35,932 15th $35,932 16th $35,932 17th $26,934 18th $25,690 19th $24,655 20th $23,825 21st $22,998 22nd $22,168 23rd $21,340 24th $20,511 25th $19,786 26th $19,061 27th $18,335 28th $17,610 29th $16,885 30th $16,264 31st $15,642 32nd $15,020 33rd $14,398 34th $13,777 35th $13,260 36th $12,741 37th $12,224 38th $11,706 39th $11,187 40th $10,773 41st $10,359 42nd $9,945 43rd $9,530 44th $9,116 45th $8,805 46th $8,495 47th $8,183 48th $7,782 49th $7,562 50th $7,251 51st $7,045 52nd $6,837 53rd $6,629 54th $6,423 55th $6,215 56th $6,007 57th $5,801 58th $5,593 59th $5,388 60th $5,180 61st $5,077 62nd $4,972 63rd $4,869 64th $4,766

Who Are The Star Names In The T-Mobile Match Play?

Charley Hull is one of the highest-profile players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda defends her title, while the player she beat in 2024, Leona Maguire, is also in the field. They are far from the only world-class players competing, though.

Jeeno Thitijul is another teeing it up, while 23-time LPGA Tour winner Lydia Ko is also playing. Other players riding high in the world rankings competing in Las Vegas include Haeran Ryu, Ruoning Yin, Ayaka Furue and Jin Young Ko.

Two-time US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso, Celine Boutier, who won the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, and multiple Major winner Brooke Henderson are other high-profile players in the field, along with the likes of Rose Zhang, Charley Hull and Angel Yin. Pajaree Anannarukarn, who won the contest in 2023, also plays.

What Is The Purse For The T-Mobile Match Play? Like the 2024 edition, there is a $2m purse for the T-Mobile Match Play. In 2024, Nelly Korda claimed a check for $300,000 for her win, and this week’s champion will secure an identical sum.