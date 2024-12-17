The Showdown: Scheffler And McIlroy Go Two Sessions Up On DeChambeau And Koepka - Live Updates And How To Watch

Refresh

NO ATV WIN There's an ATV up for grabs for anyone who makes a hole-in-one at the 13th, but it isn't going to be McIlroy after he's unhappy with his tee shot. As for DeChambeau, his effort at the 221-yard par-3 absolutely flies into the crowd. Koepka then hits hit tee shot left, although not with any crowd concerns this time, leaving Scheffler the last to have a go. It's comfortably the best of the four, but while his effort has decent direction, it lacks height as it flies a foot or so left of the hole and towards the back of the green.

TWO SESSIONS DOWN, ONE TO GO With just six holes of singles to play, here's how things stand: the PGA Tour team of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler lead the LIV Golf pair of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau 2-0 with just one session of singles to go. That will play out over six holes, with DeChambeau up against McIlroy which is sure to evoke memories of their US Open encounter, while Koepka faces Scheffler. The LIV Golf duo can still salvage a tie, but to do it, they'll need to win both singles sessions. Strap in!

ANOTHER SESSION TO THE PGA TOUR TEAM! Scheffler's tee shot at the 12th has left McIlroy in a bit of trouble by some trees to the right. He has about 90 yards to go. Team LIV are already on the green in two, albeit Koepka's effort onto the green was, per him "like one of Chuck's shots" (meaning Charles Barkley). Rory shouts "fore" after his effort threatens the fans at the back of the green, but once again it's not bad and there's a puttable opportunity for Scheffler. The upshot of all this is DeChambeau has a mammoth putt for birdie, but he leaves it well, well, short. Can Scheffler fare any better from just off the green to win the hole - and the session? It's good, but it's short too. Koepka still has work to do for LIV Golf for par, and he misses just right. That leaves McIlroy an excellent chance to win the session for the PGA Tour. He only has a couple of feet to go, and he makes it. The PGA Tour pair go 2-0 up in sessions!

KOEPKA AND DECHAMBEAU WIN THE 11TH! "Go just a fraction," says DeChambeau after his chip onto the green, but it didn't. After Scheffler found the green with Team PGA Tour's second shot, can McIlroy now make birdie with a lengthy putt? It wouldn't be the first time he's holed one from distance this evening. It's nearly the second too, but it just had a bit much pace even though the direction was impeccable. Now it's up to Koepka to hole a tricky putt and win the hole for the LIV golfers. He walks it in as Koepka and DeChambeau finally get on on the board! "Look at that, boys, we won a hole!" says a chilly looking Brooks in the cart on the way to the 12th. A bit of gallows humor to keep things ticking over there, but they have hope with one to play in the foursomes session. (Image credit: Getty Images)

FINELY BALANCED ON THE 11TH We're at the par-4 11th and about the best you can say for Team LIV Golf at the moment is they're getting closer. They've still yet to win a hole, but in fairness to Koepka and DeChamebeau, they've also come up against a pair in McIlroy and Scheffler who are in virtually imperious form. Let's see how things play out from here. McIlroy's first and there's a rare error as he leaves his tee shot right of the green. He says "Oh, no" after he hits it, but to be honest, it's not all that bad. Seems his luck is in even when he has a rare lapse. For Team LIV Golf, Koepka hits the green, but it rolls beyond it to leave this hole up in the air after the tee shots.

BOTH MISS CHANCE TO WIN AT 10TH The putts just aren't landing for the LIV Golf pair. Bryson just hit his birdie putt - and it looked true enough, until it didn't. It misses left to the leave Scheffler with a shortish putt to win the hole for the PGA Tour pair - it comes even closer than DeChamebau's effort, but lips out! Now Koepka to tie the hole for par. He makes it and we move onto the five hole of the foursomes session with the PGA Tour 1up in it.

NO LET UP FROM MCILROY! A lovely approach from Koepka as he finds the green with Team LIV's second on the 10th keeps the pressure on the PGA Tour duo. And McIlroy, who has been in stunning form all evening, it has to be said, has responded in kind with a beauty out of a fairway bunker to put the pressure right back on Koepka and DeChambeau. Earlier, McIlroy explained to Scheffler in the golf cart that he takes the supplement creatine. "It's my hit it further juice," says McIlroy. I suspect sales will be going through the roof after his performance so far this evening.

PRIZE MONEY WITH A TWIST This is all great fun and a very welcome coming together of four players from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, but there is prize money at stake too. The prize purse at 'The Showdown' is $10m and sponsor Crypto.com has revealed the winner will be paid in the form of CRO Cryptocurrency and the amount is in the millions of dollars. The players do not have any obligation to hold onto the rewards, so they are allowed to trade or sell their winnings as soon as they wish.

A GLIMMER OF HOPE FOR BROOKS AND BRYSON A somewhat unbalanced looking swing sees Scheffler misjudge his tee shot on the 10th. Has he found a bunker? For once, it looks like advantage LIV Golf as DeChambeau makes a far better fist of his tee shot, finding the middle of the fairway.

SCHEFFLER AND MCILROY ON A CHARGE Koepka's long birdie putt misses on the ninth green misses left, leaving DeChambeau with a tricky par chance. And he misses left to hand the hole to Team PGA Tour and we head to the 10th. The LIV Golf duo has yet to win a hole.

TEAM PGA TOUR LOOKING GOOD There's trouble again for Koepka from his tee shot at the 401-yard par 4 ninth. He's landed very close to a fairway bunker to the right. No such issue for McIlroy with his effort, who finds the fairway as Team PGA Tour continues to look the most likely as we near the turn. DeChambeau digs his teammate out of a hole somewhat, but the ball rolls a bit further towards the back of the green than he either would have liked. Scheffler almost holes out, meanwhile, to leave a great chance to win the hole. The PGA Tour team look almost unstoppable.

EIGHTH HALVED It's a 162-yard par 3 on the eighth. DeChambeu lands nicely on the green but leaving his teammate some way to go to the hole. Scheffler fares better for the PGA Tour team, leaving the ball beyond the flag to the back of the green, but you'd fancy McIlroy over Koepka at this point. It's a lovely effort from Koepka for birdie from distance, but he's just a little right. That leaves the chance for McIlroy to win the hole for the PGA Tour duo. It's agonizingly close, but not close enough as it just sneaks right.

SEVENTH HALVED DeChambeau has a makeable putt to apply some pressure on Scheffler. Can he make his birdie and give his team some much-needed momentum? He can't? It brushes the right lip but stays out. That gives Scottie the chance to give the PGA Tour duo an early advantage in session 2 - he fails to take it as it misses right! The hole is halved. (Image credit: Getty Images)

SLIGHT EDGE FOR TEAM PGA TOUR Brooks' chip onto the green finishes a little right for his liking. McIlroy has a marginally easier looking shot for Team PGA Tour. It's not bad, finishing a two or three feet short of the hole. Advantage team PGA Tour ahead of the putts - just.

NOT MUCH IN IT ON THE SEVENTH Scheffler's footwork is characteristically eccentric as he takes the approach shot. The ball lands just shy of a bunker in front of the green. Now for DeChambeau with his team's second shot... with 184 yards to the hole, he's in front of a second bunker to the left of Scheffler's effort. Not much between the teams at this stage of the hole.

SESSION 2 (FOURSOMES) BEGINS The lights are on as we get the second session (this time of foursomes) underway. Koepka tees it up first on the par 5 seventh and he's on the fairway. For the PGA Tour McIlroy's next and finds the light rough right. There was some surprise as to why Brooks and not Bryson took the honors with the tee shot for Team LIV. DeChambeau explains: "It sets up better for us in the last few holes."

FOURSOMES SESSION ABOUT TO START Because the PGA Tour duo won so comfortably in the first session of fourballs, we skip holes five and six and head straight to the seventh for the start of the second mini-session (holes 7-12) of foursomes. For those unsure, each team plays one ball and teammates hit alternate shots until the ball is holed. One teammate will tee off on the odd-numbered holes; the other player on the even-numbered ones.

PGA TOUR TEAM WIN FIRST SIX HOLE SESSION ON FOURTH! Just when it looked like DeChambeau had this for LIV Golf, McIlroy - with a putter as hot as can be - drains a huge putt for an eagle three! Now it's on DeChambeau to save the hole and extend the session. He had a couple of feet so he should... and it breaks left to miss. Team PGA Tour win the mini-session of fourballs 3&2!

FIRST MINI-SESSION CLOSING OUT? The way the format works, with three distinct sections, the PGA Tour team could close out victory in the first of those on the fourth hole. They have work to do though, thanks to DeChambeau's brilliant second shot that leaves the door open for the LIV golfers to close the gap.

TROUBLE FOR BROOKS AT THE FOURTH Koepka has just found the water with his tee shot on the fourth, and he needed teammate DeChambeau to get him out of bother with a solid tee shot. With 275 yards to the hole, Rory finds the green on his approach. Bryson has about 215 to go - the onus is on him for Team LIV after Koepka's issues with the lake. What. A Shot. He's within a couple of feet of the hole and in with a real chance of pulling one back for LIV Golf. Scottie is one the green but both he and McIlroy face sizeable birdie putts to beat Bryson now.

BROOKS AND BRYSON'S FORMER RIVALRY It's worth remembering that Koepka and DeChambeau used to have a rivalry (the two even played against each other in a 2021 edition of The Match) but the two LIV Golf pros have buried the hatchet. Brooks even described Bryson as a “good dude” last week. You can read up on exactly what had changed his mind about his former sparring partner here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A birdie chance for McIlroy to make it 3 from 3 for the PGA Tour team rolls narrowly right. Scheffler then has his birdie chance - and it's left. That opens the door for DeChambeau to get one back for the LIV Golf pair. He's got beautiful distance on it, and it looked in for a while before finishing an inch or so right. The hole is halved and the PGA Tour team remain 2up after three.

ALL ON THE GREEN IN TWO AT THE THIRD In the fading light, Bryson and Scottie find the green nicely enough with their second shots. They're 15 feet away. Rory's effort has come back a bit and sits in a similar range, while Brooks is on the green but has the most to do from distance.

OFF WE GO ON THE THIRD Three tee shots for Scheffler, three fairways hit. Mcilroy sends his tee shot further than Scottie's and he's more central. Koepka then drives his further still, before Bryson, with a carry of 284 yards, also lands safely enough. The sun is setting, it's cooling off, but the action is just heating up...

NEW DRIVER FOR RORY In the midst of Rory and Scottie's dazzing start, McIlroy revealed he's testing out a new driver today during an in-round interview - the TaylorMade Qi35. Let's see how it works out for him.

STRIKE TWO FOR TEAM PGA TOUR! Koepka just misjudged a relatively straighforward birdie putt to leave McIlroy with the chance to put the PGA Tour team 2up - and he manages it! What a start from the World Nos 1 and 3!

CLASS FROM SCHEFFLER AND KOEPKA Scheffler takes his second towards the green - and it's a beauty, landing within a couple of feet of the pin. Pressure's on Koepka - and he matches Scottie! It's not so great for Bryson, whose effort barely makes it over a greenside bunker, but this is best ball so Koepka's second could well help the team out here. Rory's bunker shot had the direction, but not quite the length and he's a few feet shy.

TROUBLE FOR BRYSON OFF THE SECOND TEE We have Scottie getting proceedings underway on the second, a par 4, 360-yard hole. He's fine, but Rory's found a greenside bunker. Brooks has then found the fairway not far from Scottie. Here's Bryson - well, it had the distance (naturally), but he's gone way left into some trees.

ADVANTAGE TEAM PGA TOUR! Scottie's first up for the PGA Tour team with a sizeable putt... and it misses right by inches! That leaves the LIV players with par putts. Koepka's up - and he makes it. Let's see if Rory can give the PGA Tour team an early lead with his birdie putt from no more than four or five feet to win the hole... He makes it and team PGA Tour is 1up after one hole!

CHANCE FOR PGA TOUR DUO Brooks has found the back of the green with his approach - he may even have gone beyond it, in fact, as his body language suggested he again wasn't delighted with his effort. Scottie's safely on the green. Rory's next and sees his effort hit the back of the green before rolling back towards the hole. Bryson's just off the green to the left and leaving a chip. He's first and rolls it to within two or three feet. Koepka equally needs a delicate chip - he's gone a few feet the other side of the flag. That leaves a chance for the PGA Tour duo with their birdie putts...

WHICH TEAM IS THE FAVORITE? Despite the undoubted caliber of the LIV Golf pairing, with seven Majors between them, it's surely hard to look past Scheffler and McIlroy as the favorites to win. McIlroy’s competing a month or so after claiming the DP World Tour Championship title, and where do we even start with Scheffler after the season he’s had? He’s emerged as the dominant force of men’s golf this year, and plays less than two weeks after the latest in his long list of wins at the Hero World Challenge. Time will tell, of course and we're still in the very early stages here.

TEAM PGA TOUR TO START After a lengthy ad break, McIlroy and Scheffler wins the toss, and Scheffler is the first to tee it up. Remember, holes one to six are fourballs. That means each golfer plays their own ball and the teammate with the lower score on that hole provides his team's score. Here we go! Perhaps unsurprisingly given his form, Scheffler finds the fairway with his tee shot. McIlroy's safe too, towards the left side of the fairway. As for Team LIV, Brooks didn't look too happy with his tee shot but he's find despite toying with the right edge of the fairway. Bryson's found the middle and isn't far from McIlroy.

COIN TOSS UNDERWAY Unlike the Ryder Cup, McIlroy and Scheffler are on the same team for The Showdown, and they're resplendent in matching grey sweaters and white caps, too. It's a predominantly navy blue look for Koepka and DeChambeau. We're about to have the coin toss... (Image credit: Getty Images)

US OPEN RIVALRY RENEWED Both World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka are box office, but after the events of the US Open, surely much of the attention will be on how things play out between McIlroy and DeChambeau. Just six months and a day since McIlroy’s pursuit of a first Major title in a decade was thwarted by DeChambeau at Pinehurst No.2, the two go head-to-head again. Meanwhile, it's just been confirmed on-air that Rory will be up against Bryson in the final six holes of singles. Bring it on!

PERFECT CONDITIONS It looks like a beautiful day for the contest at Shadow Creek. It's just been described as "a cool December day". It's about 65F and the sun is shining. Judging by the trees surrounding the course, there doesn't appear to be much wind either. Because of the shorter days at this time of the year, most of the action will take place under the lights.

BROADCASTING DUTIES There’s even a LIV Golf/PGA Tour rivalry among the broadcast team, with LIV’s David Feherty plus Bubba Watson as an on-course reporter. Trevor Immelman, who regularly covers the PGA Tour on NBC Sports, is also involved, while Charles Barkley will also be part of the coverage.

WHAT ABOUT THE COURSE? On the day it was revealed the PGA Tour is dropping Las Vegas event the Shriners Childrens Open after a 42-year run, the city’s Shadow Creek Golf Club hosts The Showdown. It’s one to savor, too, and has the most expensive green fees in the US, coming in at north of $1,000. The Tom Fazio-designed course was opened in 1989. Look out for the signature hole - the par-3 17th, which requires a shot over water to a green guarded by bunkers and a waterfall overlooking it. It's also where Phil Mickelson played Tiger Woods in the first edition of The Match, in 2018, while it was the venue for this year’s T-Mobile Match Play on the LPGA Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT'S THE FORMAT? Here’s a bit more detail on how the 18 holes of action will play out: Holes 1-6: Fourballs - each golfer plays their own ball and the teammate with the lower score on that hole provides his team's score. Holes 7-12: Foursomes - each team plays one ball and teammates hit alternate shots until the ball is holed. One teammate will tee off on the odd-numbered holes; the other player on the even-numbered ones. Holes 13-18: Singles - a one-on-one match between a player from each side. The exact format of this section has yet to be announced.

NEW DRIVER FOR BRYSON? The Golfing Scientist is well-known as a player willing to try any minor tweak to maximize his performance, and before the contest, he was seen practicing with a new driver. Here’s what we know about it (Image credit: Getty Images)

THE CONTEST THE GOLF WORLD HAS CRAVED! This year, we’ve had The Match IX featuring Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang and The Match Superstars, a pre-recorded affair with an all-celebrity format. But as far as exhibition contests go, The Showdown is the one we’ve been waiting for – and that the golf world has craved for over two years. Ever since LIV Golf came on the scene, opportunities to see the best players from it and the PGA Tour have been largely limited to Majors. That all changes here, as McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler from the PGA Tour take on LIV Golf’s Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

UPDATES THROUGHOUT The Showdown is only being broadcast in the US (although if you’re away from home, thanks to the wonders of a VPN, you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to back in the US.) If you’re not able to watch the action, we’ll have updates here throughout. It begins around 6pm ET (or 11pm GMT).