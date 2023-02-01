Gear Of The Week: Scotty Cameron Interview
We sit and chat with putter master craftsman Scotty Cameron to discuss his latest Super Select putter range as well as some of his favorite models from previous generations
Gear Of The Week: Scotty Cameron Interview
This week we've got a very special interview with putter master craftsman Scotty Cameron! The legendary putter designer talks us through his latest range of Super Select putters as well as gives us a peak behind the curtain into his world, his favorite putter he's developed, and the current putter he has in the bag. He also gives us some insight into the most valuable Scotty Cameron putter in existence as well as the famous flatstick that guided Tiger Woods to the majority of his major wins. Watch the full video below.
Scotty Cameron is renowned for designing some of the best putters ever created since he got into the design game in the late 1980s. Since signing with Titleist exclusively in 1994, Cameron has gone on to make putters for over 500 tournament winners and has captured 44 men's majors, only second to Ping. His Tour presence is evergreen with three of the four men's major winners in 2022 using one of Scotty's models.
The Scotty Cameron Super Select range will be available over two launches in March and May 2023. Ten new models will be released over two launches that include the Newport, Newport Plus, Newport 2, Newport 2 Plus and Sqaureback 2 to launch in March, and the Fastback 1.5, Del Mar, and new GOLO 6 and GOLO 6.5 models to be launched in May.
If you would like to listen to the full interview with Scotty Cameron, you can listen to the Gear Of The Week show podcast which is available from wherever you listen to your podcasts.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes for the website and magazine with his current favorite pair being the Ecco Biom C4. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8.5 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His best day in golf so far was shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first-ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
