Scottie Scheffler Adds Extra PGA Tour Event To Hectic Upcoming Schedule

The World No.1 begins a hectic period of the season with an appearance in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler takes a shot at the RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler is set for a packed schedule in the coming weeks
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By most players’ standards, Scottie Scheffler is having an excellent season, with five top-10 finishes from his eight starts.

Scheffler is no ordinary player, though, and perhaps the most surprising element of his year so far is that he hasn’t added to his 13 PGA Tour wins folllowin a dominant 2024.

However, if there was any doubt that the Texas-based star is resting on his laurels off the back of a brilliant year you need only look at his upcoming schedule to realize that’s not the case.

While the World No.1 is having a week off this week, he has been confirmed in the field for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which gets underway on Thursday. That's an event he most recently played in 2023, when he finished T5. Scheffler's confirmation in the event is set to kickstart a hectic run where he will likely take almost every opportunity to play until the end of June.

Following the event at TPC Craig Ranch, Scheffler will be expected to tee it up in the next signature event, the Truist Championship, which begins on May 5th. Then it’s the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, before the Charles Schwab Challenge, beginning on May 22nd.

While there are no guarantees Scheffler will opt to play in the Colonial Country Club tournament, he has competed in it in recent years, not surprisingly considering it takes place in his home state.

Immediately after that is another signature event, the Memorial Tournament, where he collected one of his many wins in 2024.

Scottie Scheffler with the Memorial Tournament trophy

Scottie Scheffler will defend his title at the Memorial Tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After that is the RBC Canadian Open, which Scheffler hasn’t played since 2022. However, even if he once again opts to skip the event, he will only have a week to rest before the year’s third Major, the US Open, which is quickly followed by the last of the signature events, the Travelers Championship, where he is again expected to appear.

All that means that, assuming Scheffler plays in the events he is expected to, he will only have one week off in the next seven.

Considering Scheffler’s quality, there is every chance he will add to his haul of victories during the run, although, beginning next week, his first priority will doubtless be ensuring he reaches the peak of his powers in time for next month’s Major at Quail Hollow.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

