Scottie Scheffler Adds Extra PGA Tour Event To Hectic Upcoming Schedule

By most players’ standards, Scottie Scheffler is having an excellent season, with five top-10 finishes from his eight starts.

Scheffler is no ordinary player, though, and perhaps the most surprising element of his year so far is that he hasn’t added to his 13 PGA Tour wins folllowin a dominant 2024.

However, if there was any doubt that the Texas-based star is resting on his laurels off the back of a brilliant year you need only look at his upcoming schedule to realize that’s not the case.

While the World No.1 is having a week off this week, he has been confirmed in the field for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which gets underway on Thursday. That's an event he most recently played in 2023, when he finished T5. Scheffler's confirmation in the event is set to kickstart a hectic run where he will likely take almost every opportunity to play until the end of June.

Following the event at TPC Craig Ranch, Scheffler will be expected to tee it up in the next signature event, the Truist Championship, which begins on May 5th. Then it’s the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, before the Charles Schwab Challenge, beginning on May 22nd.

While there are no guarantees Scheffler will opt to play in the Colonial Country Club tournament, he has competed in it in recent years, not surprisingly considering it takes place in his home state.

Immediately after that is another signature event, the Memorial Tournament, where he collected one of his many wins in 2024.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scottie Scheffler will defend his title at the Memorial Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

After that is the RBC Canadian Open, which Scheffler hasn’t played since 2022. However, even if he once again opts to skip the event, he will only have a week to rest before the year’s third Major, the US Open, which is quickly followed by the last of the signature events, the Travelers Championship, where he is again expected to appear.

All that means that, assuming Scheffler plays in the events he is expected to, he will only have one week off in the next seven.

Considering Scheffler’s quality, there is every chance he will add to his haul of victories during the run, although, beginning next week, his first priority will doubtless be ensuring he reaches the peak of his powers in time for next month’s Major at Quail Hollow.