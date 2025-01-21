Reporter Shares Xander Schauffele Injury Details And Says World No.2 Has Been Struggling 'Since Late Last Year'
Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis shared details on the World No.2's injury situation which caused Schauffele to withdraw from two recent PGA Tour events
World No.2 Xander Schauffele has reportedly been struggling with a right rib injury since "late last year" and will continue to miss time as he deals with the issue - according to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis.
The Californian withdrew from last week's American Express on Monday night, ultimately won by Sepp Straka, but no reason was offered by the PGA Tour following the announcement.
It was then reported that the two-time Major winner would also be unavailable for New York GC's second TGL match on Tuesday, January 21 due to a medical reason - however, no further details were shared.
In Schauffele's place, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Rickie Fowler will take on Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay of Atlanta Drive GC - which is making its TGL debut.
Days later, in the build-up to the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines - marking Schauffele's hometown event - Lewis shared a message on X to clarify a little more about what the San Diego-born golfer has been dealing with and what his plans look like at this stage.
World #2 @XSchauffele has been bothered with a right rib injury since late last year. It is not skeletal but instead soft tissue. Played through issue at @TheSentry but resting now and not making any full swings. Not playing hometown event this week. Uncertain about @attproam.January 20, 2025
The Golf Channel reporter wrote: "World #2 @XSchauffele has been bothered with a right rib injury since late last year. It is not skeletal but instead soft tissue.
"Played through issue at @TheSentry but resting now and not making any full swings. Not playing hometown event this week. Uncertain about @attproam."
Schauffele's absence will denote the first time since 2015 that he has failed to play the Farmers Insurance Open, with a best result of T2nd back in 2021. That marked a significant improvement on his first five attempts, with four cuts surrounding a T25th finish.
Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has only played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am twice in his career, ending T54th and T66th in 2024 and 2017, respectively.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will also not be a part of the Farmers Insurance Open field this week, and neither will World No.5, Collin Morikawa as they headlined a growing number of players to pull out.
Scheffler is continuing his rehabilitation following hand surgery - required after the two-time Major winner cut his hand making ravioli with his family on Christmas Day - while no official reason has been given for Morikawa's absence.
Speaking to assembled media via a video call this week, Scheffler told reporters that he is not far away from a return but declined to say exactly when that might be.
He said: “Everything went well with the surgery. Body feels pretty good, still making decisions on schedule going forward.
“We should know in the next few days to a week whether I’ll play next week (at Pebble Beach), but everything’s on schedule so we’ll see.”
While a number of big names are not in the field at Torrey Pines, defending champion Matthieu Pavon will take part alongside Hideki Matsuyama, Tony Finau, Jason Day and Ludvig Aberg.
The action begins on Wednesday and ends on Saturday - with the Farmers Insurance Open maintaining its recent record as the only PGA Tour event of the season to take place a day early.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
