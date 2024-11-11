DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

There’s tournament prize money and Race to Dubai bonus payouts at the DP World Tour’s season finale in Dubai

Rory McIlroy takes a shot during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The DP World Tour season draws to a close in Dubai at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course with the DP World Tour Championship.

There, the top 50 available players in the Race to Dubai rankings will compete for an eye-catching tournament purse as well as the bonus money available for finishing in the top 10 of the season-long competition.

Given the 72-hole, no-cut event marks the end of the season it is no surprise that it offers the largest purse of the year, with $10m available - over $3m more than men’s elite golf’s next biggest event this week, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Last year, Nicolai Hojgaard won the event to claim a payday of $3m, and there’s an identical sum heading to this week’s winner. It won't be Hojgaard, though, as he is not in this week's field.

The race for the Harry Vardon Trophy for finishing top of the Race to Dubai standings is also coming down to the final tournament, with Rory McIlroy currently leading the way and Thriston Lawrence the only other player who could catch him.

Whoever lifts the trophy will also be in line for a $2m payment from a bonus pool of $6m. The runner-up will claim $1m while anyone in the top 10 will receive an additional payment too.

As well as the prize money, the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai standings not otherwise exempt will be awarded a PGA Tour card.

Below is the prize money payout for the DP World Tour Championship based on previous distribution percentages at the tournament.

DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$3,000,000
2nd$1,270,000
3rd$820,000
4th$470,000
5th$373,000
6th$316,000
7th$261,000
8th$224,000
9th$186,500
10th$167,000
11th$149,000
12th$137,000
13th$128,000
14th$120,000
15th$114,000
16th$109,750
17th$105,250
18th$100,750
19th$96,250
20st$92,500
21st$89,500
22nd$86,750
23rd$84,500
24th$82,250
25th$80,000
26th$77,750
27th$75,500
28th$73,250
29th$71,000
30th$68,750
31st$66,500
32nd$64,250
33rd$62,000
34th$59,750
35th$57,500
36th$55,250
37th$53,000
38th$51,500
39th$50,000
40th$48,500
41st$47,000
42nd$45,500
43rd$44,000
44th$42,500
45th$41,000
46th$39,500
47th$38,000
48th$36,500
49th$35,000
50th$33,500

Who Are The Star Names In The DP World Tour Championship?

Tyrrell Hatton takes a shot at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Tyrrell Hatton is one of three LIV Golf players in the field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy leads the way in the Race to Dubai rankings, with only Thriston Lawrence capable of preventing him winning the Harry Vardon Trophy for the sixth time. However, regardless of how Lawrence performs this week, McIlroy will win the title if he finishes solo 11th or better this week.

Even if Lawrence doesn’t overtake McIlroy, he is assured of a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season, while others in line for that prize include Rasmus Hojgaard, Niklas Norgaard, Matteo Manassero and the winner of last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Paul Waring. Jordan Smith is currently in the final position to earn a card and will be hoping for a strong performance this week to get over the line.

Thriston Lawrence takes a shot at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Thriston Lawrence is the only player who can beat Rory McIlroy to the Race to Dubai title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names in the field include current PGA Tour pros Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel and Justin Rose.

There is also a contingent from LIV Golf, with Tyrrell Hatton in particularly good form having won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finishing runner-up at Yas Links.

Joaquin Niemann is also in the field along with a third LIV Golf player, Adrian Meronk. One high-profile LIV golfer not in the field despite being eligible is Jon Rahm, while another high-profile player missing is injured PGA Tour player Ludvig Aberg.

Those absences mean that Connor Syme and Francesco Laporta also take their places in the field despite being 51st and 52nd in the Race to Dubai standings, respectively.

What Is The Payout For The DP World Tour Championship?

There is a $10m payout available at the tournament and the winner is set to earn $3m. Bonus payouts will also be handed out to the top 10 in the Race to Dubai rankings after the event, with the winner set for a $2m prize.

How Many Players Qualify For The DP World Tour Championship?

There are 50 players in the DP World Tour Championship based on their positions in the Race to Dubai ranking after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Rory McIlroy leads the way with Thriston Lawrence in second. Francesco Laporta is the lowest-ranked player in the field.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸