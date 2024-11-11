DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
There’s tournament prize money and Race to Dubai bonus payouts at the DP World Tour’s season finale in Dubai
The DP World Tour season draws to a close in Dubai at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course with the DP World Tour Championship.
There, the top 50 available players in the Race to Dubai rankings will compete for an eye-catching tournament purse as well as the bonus money available for finishing in the top 10 of the season-long competition.
Given the 72-hole, no-cut event marks the end of the season it is no surprise that it offers the largest purse of the year, with $10m available - over $3m more than men’s elite golf’s next biggest event this week, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Last year, Nicolai Hojgaard won the event to claim a payday of $3m, and there’s an identical sum heading to this week’s winner. It won't be Hojgaard, though, as he is not in this week's field.
The race for the Harry Vardon Trophy for finishing top of the Race to Dubai standings is also coming down to the final tournament, with Rory McIlroy currently leading the way and Thriston Lawrence the only other player who could catch him.
Whoever lifts the trophy will also be in line for a $2m payment from a bonus pool of $6m. The runner-up will claim $1m while anyone in the top 10 will receive an additional payment too.
As well as the prize money, the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai standings not otherwise exempt will be awarded a PGA Tour card.
Below is the prize money payout for the DP World Tour Championship based on previous distribution percentages at the tournament.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,000,000
|2nd
|$1,270,000
|3rd
|$820,000
|4th
|$470,000
|5th
|$373,000
|6th
|$316,000
|7th
|$261,000
|8th
|$224,000
|9th
|$186,500
|10th
|$167,000
|11th
|$149,000
|12th
|$137,000
|13th
|$128,000
|14th
|$120,000
|15th
|$114,000
|16th
|$109,750
|17th
|$105,250
|18th
|$100,750
|19th
|$96,250
|20st
|$92,500
|21st
|$89,500
|22nd
|$86,750
|23rd
|$84,500
|24th
|$82,250
|25th
|$80,000
|26th
|$77,750
|27th
|$75,500
|28th
|$73,250
|29th
|$71,000
|30th
|$68,750
|31st
|$66,500
|32nd
|$64,250
|33rd
|$62,000
|34th
|$59,750
|35th
|$57,500
|36th
|$55,250
|37th
|$53,000
|38th
|$51,500
|39th
|$50,000
|40th
|$48,500
|41st
|$47,000
|42nd
|$45,500
|43rd
|$44,000
|44th
|$42,500
|45th
|$41,000
|46th
|$39,500
|47th
|$38,000
|48th
|$36,500
|49th
|$35,000
|50th
|$33,500
Who Are The Star Names In The DP World Tour Championship?
Rory McIlroy leads the way in the Race to Dubai rankings, with only Thriston Lawrence capable of preventing him winning the Harry Vardon Trophy for the sixth time. However, regardless of how Lawrence performs this week, McIlroy will win the title if he finishes solo 11th or better this week.
Even if Lawrence doesn’t overtake McIlroy, he is assured of a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season, while others in line for that prize include Rasmus Hojgaard, Niklas Norgaard, Matteo Manassero and the winner of last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Paul Waring. Jordan Smith is currently in the final position to earn a card and will be hoping for a strong performance this week to get over the line.
Other big names in the field include current PGA Tour pros Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel and Justin Rose.
There is also a contingent from LIV Golf, with Tyrrell Hatton in particularly good form having won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finishing runner-up at Yas Links.
Joaquin Niemann is also in the field along with a third LIV Golf player, Adrian Meronk. One high-profile LIV golfer not in the field despite being eligible is Jon Rahm, while another high-profile player missing is injured PGA Tour player Ludvig Aberg.
Those absences mean that Connor Syme and Francesco Laporta also take their places in the field despite being 51st and 52nd in the Race to Dubai standings, respectively.
What Is The Payout For The DP World Tour Championship?
There is a $10m payout available at the tournament and the winner is set to earn $3m. Bonus payouts will also be handed out to the top 10 in the Race to Dubai rankings after the event, with the winner set for a $2m prize.
How Many Players Qualify For The DP World Tour Championship?
There are 50 players in the DP World Tour Championship based on their positions in the Race to Dubai ranking after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Rory McIlroy leads the way with Thriston Lawrence in second. Francesco Laporta is the lowest-ranked player in the field.
