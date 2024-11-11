The DP World Tour season draws to a close in Dubai at the Jumeirah Golf Estates Earth Course with the DP World Tour Championship.

There, the top 50 available players in the Race to Dubai rankings will compete for an eye-catching tournament purse as well as the bonus money available for finishing in the top 10 of the season-long competition.

Given the 72-hole, no-cut event marks the end of the season it is no surprise that it offers the largest purse of the year, with $10m available - over $3m more than men’s elite golf’s next biggest event this week, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Last year, Nicolai Hojgaard won the event to claim a payday of $3m, and there’s an identical sum heading to this week’s winner. It won't be Hojgaard, though, as he is not in this week's field.

The race for the Harry Vardon Trophy for finishing top of the Race to Dubai standings is also coming down to the final tournament, with Rory McIlroy currently leading the way and Thriston Lawrence the only other player who could catch him.

Whoever lifts the trophy will also be in line for a $2m payment from a bonus pool of $6m. The runner-up will claim $1m while anyone in the top 10 will receive an additional payment too.

As well as the prize money, the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai standings not otherwise exempt will be awarded a PGA Tour card.

Below is the prize money payout for the DP World Tour Championship based on previous distribution percentages at the tournament.

DP World Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,270,000 3rd $820,000 4th $470,000 5th $373,000 6th $316,000 7th $261,000 8th $224,000 9th $186,500 10th $167,000 11th $149,000 12th $137,000 13th $128,000 14th $120,000 15th $114,000 16th $109,750 17th $105,250 18th $100,750 19th $96,250 20st $92,500 21st $89,500 22nd $86,750 23rd $84,500 24th $82,250 25th $80,000 26th $77,750 27th $75,500 28th $73,250 29th $71,000 30th $68,750 31st $66,500 32nd $64,250 33rd $62,000 34th $59,750 35th $57,500 36th $55,250 37th $53,000 38th $51,500 39th $50,000 40th $48,500 41st $47,000 42nd $45,500 43rd $44,000 44th $42,500 45th $41,000 46th $39,500 47th $38,000 48th $36,500 49th $35,000 50th $33,500

Who Are The Star Names In The DP World Tour Championship?

Tyrrell Hatton is one of three LIV Golf players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy leads the way in the Race to Dubai rankings, with only Thriston Lawrence capable of preventing him winning the Harry Vardon Trophy for the sixth time. However, regardless of how Lawrence performs this week, McIlroy will win the title if he finishes solo 11th or better this week.

Even if Lawrence doesn’t overtake McIlroy, he is assured of a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season, while others in line for that prize include Rasmus Hojgaard, Niklas Norgaard, Matteo Manassero and the winner of last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Paul Waring. Jordan Smith is currently in the final position to earn a card and will be hoping for a strong performance this week to get over the line.

Thriston Lawrence is the only player who can beat Rory McIlroy to the Race to Dubai title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names in the field include current PGA Tour pros Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel and Justin Rose.

There is also a contingent from LIV Golf, with Tyrrell Hatton in particularly good form having won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and finishing runner-up at Yas Links.

Joaquin Niemann is also in the field along with a third LIV Golf player, Adrian Meronk. One high-profile LIV golfer not in the field despite being eligible is Jon Rahm, while another high-profile player missing is injured PGA Tour player Ludvig Aberg.

Those absences mean that Connor Syme and Francesco Laporta also take their places in the field despite being 51st and 52nd in the Race to Dubai standings, respectively.

What Is The Payout For The DP World Tour Championship? There is a $10m payout available at the tournament and the winner is set to earn $3m. Bonus payouts will also be handed out to the top 10 in the Race to Dubai rankings after the event, with the winner set for a $2m prize.

How Many Players Qualify For The DP World Tour Championship? There are 50 players in the DP World Tour Championship based on their positions in the Race to Dubai ranking after the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Rory McIlroy leads the way with Thriston Lawrence in second. Francesco Laporta is the lowest-ranked player in the field.