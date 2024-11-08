Predicting What Rory McIlroy's 2025 Schedule Will Look Like
After saying he would cut down his schedule for 2025, take a look and where and when Rory McIlroy could be playing his golf next year
After Rory McIlroy said that he'd be cutting down his schedule to about 20 events in 2025, what will his playing schedule look like next year?
McIlroy's 2024 will contain 27 tournaments all told, and he's said he will cut that back to 20 at the most next season in order to stay fresher for the Majors.
It's a big year with the launch of the TGL in January and also of course the Ryder Cup in September - so we can assume that 20 tournaments will be the most McIlroy will want to play in.
And he's already revealed that four events most likely to be cut from this year are the Cognizant Classic, Valero Texas Open, RBC Heritage and FedEx St Jude Championship.
So with a look at the 2025 PGA Tour schedule we can try and plot McIlroy's most likely 20 events, taking into account the four Majors, the five remaining Signature Events, playoff tournaments in America and on the DP World Tour and his other favourite stops on both tours.
Rory McIlroy's predicted 2025 schedule
- January 16-19: Dubai Desert Classic
- January 27: Boston Common vs Jupiter Links (TGL)
- January 30-February 2: Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- February 4: Boston Common vs Los Angeles (TGL)
- February 13-16: The Genesis Invitational
- February 17: Boston Common vs The Bay (TGL)
- February 24: Boston Common vs Atlanta Drive (TGL)
- March 3: Boston Common vs New York (TGL)
- March 6-9: Arnold Palmer Invitational
- March 13-16: The Players Championship
- March 17-18: TGL semi-finals
- March 24-25: TGL finals
- April 10-13: The Masters
- May 8-11: Truist Championship
- May 15-18: PGA Championship
- May 29-June 1: Memorial Tournament
- June 5-8: RBC Canadian Open
- June 12-15: US Open
- July 10-13: Genesis Scottish Open
- July 17-20: The Open
- August 14-17: BMW Championship
- August 21-24: Tour Championship
- September 4-7: Irish Open
- September 11-14: BMW PGA Championship
- September 26-28: Ryder Cup
- TBC: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
- TBC: Abu Dhabi Championship
- TBC: DP World Tour Championship
There's a chance McIlroy may start his season a week earlier at the Dubai Invitational as he did this year, but only if he feels he needs a warm-up for the defence of his Dubai Desert Classic title.
And he may well be at the launch of the TGL with the first match scheduled for 7 January but McIlroy's own Boston Common side not starting their campaign until 27 January to allow him time in the Middle East on the DP World Tour.
His PGA Tour seasonal debut will likely be at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is a Signature Event before he should be heading to Riviera for Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational - during the busiest period for their TGL series.
With the Arnold Palmer and The Players Championship in March along with the TGL finale then it's hard to see him adding another tournament meaning he could go direct from playing at Sawgrass to The Masters without a PGA Tour event in between.
Given how different Augusta may look after the Hurricane damage then a little more preparation time may be no bad thing.
To play just 20 events, the rest of the year would be pretty much the same as 2024 from then on in, taking out the RBC Heritage the week after The Masters and the FedEx St Jude Championship at the start of the playoffs.
Rory McIlroy's Boston Common TGL schedule
- January 27: Jupiter Links
- February 4: Los Angeles
- February 17: The Bay
- February 24: Atlanta Drive
- March 3: New York
- March 17-18: TGL semi-finals
- March 24-25: TGL finals
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
