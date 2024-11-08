Predicting What Rory McIlroy's 2025 Schedule Will Look Like

After Rory McIlroy said that he'd be cutting down his schedule to about 20 events in 2025, what will his playing schedule look like next year?

McIlroy's 2024 will contain 27 tournaments all told, and he's said he will cut that back to 20 at the most next season in order to stay fresher for the Majors.

It's a big year with the launch of the TGL in January and also of course the Ryder Cup in September - so we can assume that 20 tournaments will be the most McIlroy will want to play in.

And he's already revealed that four events most likely to be cut from this year are the Cognizant Classic, Valero Texas Open, RBC Heritage and FedEx St Jude Championship.

So with a look at the 2025 PGA Tour schedule we can try and plot McIlroy's most likely 20 events, taking into account the four Majors, the five remaining Signature Events, playoff tournaments in America and on the DP World Tour and his other favourite stops on both tours.

Rory McIlroy's predicted 2025 schedule

January 16-19: Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai Desert Classic January 27: Boston Common vs Jupiter Links (TGL)

Boston Common vs Jupiter Links (TGL) January 30-February 2: Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach Pro-Am February 4: Boston Common vs Los Angeles (TGL)

Boston Common vs Los Angeles (TGL) February 13-16: The Genesis Invitational

The Genesis Invitational February 17: Boston Common vs The Bay (TGL)

Boston Common vs The Bay (TGL) February 24: Boston Common vs Atlanta Drive (TGL)

Boston Common vs Atlanta Drive (TGL) March 3 : Boston Common vs New York (TGL)

: Boston Common vs New York (TGL) March 6-9: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Arnold Palmer Invitational March 13-16: The Players Championship

The Players Championship March 17-18: TGL semi-finals

TGL semi-finals March 24-25: TGL finals

TGL finals April 10-13: The Masters

The Masters May 8-11: Truist Championship

Truist Championship May 15-18: PGA Championship

PGA Championship May 29-June 1: Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament June 5-8: RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open June 12-15: US Open

US Open July 10-13: Genesis Scottish Open

Genesis Scottish Open July 17-20: The Open

The Open August 14-17: BMW Championship

BMW Championship August 21-24: Tour Championship

Tour Championship September 4-7: Irish Open

Irish Open September 11-14: BMW PGA Championship

BMW PGA Championship September 26-28: Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup TBC: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship TBC: Abu Dhabi Championship

Abu Dhabi Championship TBC: DP World Tour Championship

There's a chance McIlroy may start his season a week earlier at the Dubai Invitational as he did this year, but only if he feels he needs a warm-up for the defence of his Dubai Desert Classic title.

And he may well be at the launch of the TGL with the first match scheduled for 7 January but McIlroy's own Boston Common side not starting their campaign until 27 January to allow him time in the Middle East on the DP World Tour.

His PGA Tour seasonal debut will likely be at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is a Signature Event before he should be heading to Riviera for Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational - during the busiest period for their TGL series.

With the Arnold Palmer and The Players Championship in March along with the TGL finale then it's hard to see him adding another tournament meaning he could go direct from playing at Sawgrass to The Masters without a PGA Tour event in between.

Given how different Augusta may look after the Hurricane damage then a little more preparation time may be no bad thing.

To play just 20 events, the rest of the year would be pretty much the same as 2024 from then on in, taking out the RBC Heritage the week after The Masters and the FedEx St Jude Championship at the start of the playoffs.

