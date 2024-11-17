Tearful Rory McIlroy Reacts To Seve Ballesteros Comparisons After Equalling Spaniard's Order Of Merit Record
In a highly-emotional interview immediately after holing the winning putt at the DP World Tour Championship, McIlroy was asked about equalling Severiano Ballesteros' European Tour Order of Merit record
Tears don't often flow from the eyes of Rory McIlroy immediately after securing victory, but the World No.3 was struggling to keep his emotions in check upon being crowned the DP World Tour Championship winner for a third time on Sunday.
While success at a fourth Rolex Series event was certainly special in itself, it was more likely the wider context of his latest achievement which caused McIlroy to choke up.
The 35-year-old defeated Rasmus Hojgaard and co. both this week in Dubai and across the entire season to move alongside the iconic Severiano Ballesteros on six Race To Dubai crowns - also known as the European Tour Order of Merit.
Only one man now stands in front of the pair, with Colin Montgomerie the all-time record holder on eight.
All three leading players have been fierce defenders of both the European Tour and Ryder Cup throughout their career, with Ballesteros - in particular - a source of great motivation for McIlroy when he is representing Team Europe.
So when the Northern Irishman was asked what it meant for him to equal one of the most respected names the sport has ever produced, McIlroy showed several moments of raw emotion as he humbly admitted his pride.
Speaking to Sky Sports' Tim Barter immediately after holing the winning putt at the DP World Tour Championship, a watery-eyed McIlroy said: "Yeah, it's really cool.
"I think everyone knows what Seve means to European golf and to Ryder Cup players. European Ryder Cup locker room, all we have are quotes of Seve.
'We had a changing room with Seve's shirt from '95, the last Ryder Cup he played (tearing up).
"He means so much to European golf, and for me to be mentioned in the same breath, I'm very proud."
At 35, McIlroy's career is likely past its halfway point but nowhere near the end, and the four-time Major winner has reiterated his desire to stand alone as the greatest European player in the men's game.
"For me to be mentioned in the same breath, I'm very proud." 🥹McIlroy on matching Seve Ballesteros' six Race to Dubai titles 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eaSXpUifCvNovember 17, 2024
Having previously mentioned that he is set to reduce his schedule by three or four events moving forward - all of which will be over in America - McIlroy insisted he is ready to do everything in his power to ensure he has as many opportunities as it takes to reach nine Order of Merit titles.
Referencing the challenge he faces to surpass Montgomerie's eight victories, McIlroy stated: "I'm up for it. I've just won my third in a row, and I've really made it a priority of my schedule over the last few years to give myself the best chance coming into the end of the year to win The Race to Dubai.
"I don't see that being any different for the foreseeable future. You know, going to go for my seventh next year and try to chase Monty down."
Following an emotional couple of weeks, McIlroy is set for an extended break from golf and will make his next competitive start on the DP World Tour at the Dubai Desert Classic early next year.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
