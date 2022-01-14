Quiz – Harry Vardon Trophy winners of Europe's Order of Merit
Can you name the Harry Vardon Trophy winners who have won this trophy more than once?
By Roderick Easdale published
Who are the 20 Harry Vardon Trophy winners who have won this trophy more than once?
Since 2009 the Harry Vardon Trophy winners have been the winner of that year’s Race to Dubai. Before that, this annual award was given to the winner of that year’s European Tour Order of Merit. But before the European Tour was constituted, the Harry Vardon Trophy winner was decided by performances across the leading golf tournaments in the British Isles – a prototype Order of Merit if you like.
The trophy was presented by the British PGA in 1937, and named in honour of the Jersey-born Harry Vardon, who died that year. Vardon won the Open Championship a record half a dozen times, and also won a US Open.
Originally the trophy was awarded by the PGA to the top golfer according to their scoring average across the leading seven strokeplay events. These seven events did not include The Open Championship, which was run by the R&A, not the PGA. Later the award was made on a points-based system.
This history has been absorbed into the later European tour years, and the Harry Vardon Trophy winners are generally now considered to be the leading performer in European golf for that season.
Twenty golfers have been repeat winners of the Harry Vardon Trophy. Can you name all those who have won the Harry Vardon Trophy more than once? To help, we have given the first and last year that each golfer won this trophy. To enter an answer, you need only enter the golfer’s surname. You have five minutes to name them all. Good luck.
We have more quizzes on the Golf Monthly quiz homepage for you to test your knowledge against. Or perhaps you may wish to challenge your friends to see if they can match your score on this quiz?
