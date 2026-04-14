10 Things Rory McIlroy Still Has Left To Achieve After Winning The 2026 Masters

In early 2025, Rory McIlroy outlined his three remaining career goals, telling BBC Sport: “Winning The Masters, winning an Olympic medal and another away Ryder Cup, they are my three goals for the rest of my career.”

Within months, he had achieved the first of those with The Masters title to complete his career Grand Slam. Less than six months later, the second was chalked off when he was an integral part of the European team that beat the US at the Bethpage Black Ryder Cup.

That left an Olympic medal, with McIlroy’s next opportunity to secure it coming around in 2028 at Riviera Country Club.

Following his first Masters win, McIlroy struggled to motivate himself for a time, but he admitted at Augusta National a year later that it took him some time to realise that the win wasn’t a destination, but part of his journey in the game.

Later that week, he sealed the title again, becoming the first player to win it back-to-back since Tiger Woods in 2002.

In his press conference following his latest win, McIlroy said: “I don’t think I'll go through that lull of motivation or the sort of things that I was feeling last year post-winning this tournament.”

Considering what McIlroy has achieved since the start of last year, and that he seems as keen as ever to cement his place as one of the game’s all-time greats, it’s likely he’d now be tempted to revise the three career goals he set himself just 16 months ago.

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But realistically, what is there left for McIlroy to aim for over the remainder of his career? Let’s take a look…

A Masters ‘Three-Peat’

Could Fred Ridley be giving Rory McIlroy the Green Jacket again in 2027? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s early days since McIlroy’s latest Masters success, with even the man himself missing the RBC Heritage as he processes the magnitude of the victory.

Still, it didn’t take long for some to wonder whether, after becoming just the fourth player to win the title back-to-back, he might become the first to win it three times in a row.

The notion has even come into six-time Masters champion Jack Nicklaus’ thoughts. He wrote on Instagram: “The monkey came off your back last year, and now, all of a sudden, you are the only guy who has a chance to three-peat.”

Given the way he blew the field away to race into a six-shot lead at the halfway stage, plus the relatively assured way he dealt with the pressure in the final round of his latest win, you can’t write it off.

Winning An Olympic Gold Medal

Could McIlroy win an Olympic gold medal? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third opportunity of McIlroy's career to win gold at the Olympics representing Ireland comes around just two years from now.

McIlroy finished tied for third in his first Olympics appearance before losing in a seven-man playoff for the bronze medal.

At Le Golf National in 2024, he performed well again, placing T5 as Scottie Scheffler won the gold medal.

McIlroy will still be in his 30s when the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics comes around, suggesting that, even if he misses out again, there will be other opportunities.

However, with the Olympics in the US, where he plays most of his golf, it surely represents as good a chance as any, and he’ll be determined to get it done at Riviera, where he is still looking for his first victory.

Becoming The Top Ryder Cup Points Scorer

Rory McIlroy could soon be closing in on Sergio Garcia's record Ryder Cup points haul (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy earned 3.5 points at Bethpage Black, taking his overall Ryder Cup haul to 21.5 points. That leaves him seven behind the all-time leading points scorer, Sergio Garcia.

It’s debatable as to whether we’ll see the Spaniard play another Ryder Cup, while only Lee Westwood of the players between McIlroy and Garcia on the list of the highest points scorers still plays at the top level.

If McIlroy puts in another strong performance at Adare Manor in 2027, the gap to Garcia will shrink considerably if the LIV Golfer misses out, and surely the target would then come firmly into his sights, assuming it hasn't already.

Winning The Most Majors By A European

McIlroy is level on Major wins with Nick Faldo, but could he pass him? (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning his second Green Jacket, McIlroy’s name came firmly into the debate on whether he is the greatest European golfer of all time, including from Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Even with so much of his career ahead of him, the numbers suggest his record is already more impressive than European legends Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo. However, surely Majors are where it really counts.

McIlroy’s latest Masters title drew him level with Faldo on six titles, with Jersey-born Harry Vardon the only other European to win more over his career, with seven.

With McIlroy two adrift of the lead and with surely dozens more Major appearances ahead of him before winning gets out of reach, it seems a matter of when, not if, he will surpass Vardon’s total.

Winning A Second Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy is halfway to his second career Grand Slam (Image credit: Getty Images)

When McIlroy won his second Masters title, it took him halfway to his second career Grand Slam.

That’s because he had already won the PGA Championship twice, leaving him needing just one more US Open win and one more at The Open to collect all four for the second time.

McIlroy has a recent history of coming close in both events, with six top 10s in his last seven US Opens and three in his last four appearances at The Open.

He also arguably should have won The Open in 2022, having been four clear of eventual winner Cameron Smith after 54 holes, while he appeared to have one hand on the US Open trophy in 2024 before a back-nine collapse handed the initiative to Bryson DeChambeau.

McIlroy’s two Masters titles seem to have laid to rest any psychological demons he had in closing out Major titles, though, so next time he’s in a winning position in either, you would expect him to get it done.

Winning The Open At The Home Of Golf

Rory McIlroy will have the chance to win The Open at The Home of Golf in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Had McIlroy won The Open in 2022, he would now have a Major title to his name at the Home of Golf, the Old Course at St Andrews.

As it is, the one time he has won the Claret Jug so far in his career came at Royal Liverpool in 2014.

He won’t have to wait long until he gets another chance to win the title at the Old Course, though, with The Open returning in 2027.

Before that, he’ll get the opportunity to claim his latest Open win at the 2026 edition at Royal Birkdale.

Winning The Most European Tour Order Of Merits

McIlroy is just two away from being the all-time leading European Tour Order of Merit leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy missed out on his fourth DP World Tour Championship title in 2025, with Matt Fitzpatrick take the honors, but his playoff defeat to the Englishman still earned him his latest Race to Dubai title.

That was the seventh time McIlroy has won the Harry Vardon Trophy, surpassing Seve Ballesteros, while only one player has won it more times, Colin Montgomerie, with eight.

Despite a busy PGA Tour schedule, McIlroy also takes the DP World Tour seriously, as evidenced by the fact that his most recent four Harry Vardon trophy wins have come in the last four years.

Given that, it’s barely conceivable that McIlroy won’t catch Montgomerie before passing him in the next few years.

He could even match his record in 2026, as he’s currently second behind Patrick Reed in the rankings.

Winning On Every Continent

Rory McIlroy needs a win in Africa to claim a victory on every continent that hosts elite-level golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy’s Masters win was the 45th of his pro career, with victories coming in North America, Europe, Asia and Australasia along the way.

However, he has yet to win on one continent that stages elite-level golf, Africa. That could all change down the line if he begins focusing more on his DP World Tour schedule, which stages some big events in South Africa, in particular.

Reaching The Top 10 Of All-Time PGA Tour Wins

Rory McIlroy could secure the most top-10 finishes in the history of the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy is unlikely to top the list of most PGA Tour wins, with Tiger Woods and Sam Snead out in front with 82 to McIlroy's 30.

However, it is likely he will reach the top 10. In the final position at the moment are Cary Middlecoff and Tom Watson, with 39 wins each.

McIlroy's most recent nine PGA Tour wins have come within the last four years, so if he continues at that pace, he'll make it before his 41st birthday.

Reaching The Top Of The PGA Tour Career Money List

Rory McIlroy could soon become the PGA Tour's career money list leader (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a very strong possibility that McIlroy could become the PGA Tour’s career money list leader in 2026 – although whether he would keep the position for long is debatable.

Following his Masters win, he remained in second place, less than $6m behind leader Tiger Woods with career earnings of $114,696,641.

If Woods plays at all this season, it will likely only be in a few events, giving McIlroy every chance of surpassing him.

However, right behind McIlroy is Scottie Scheffler with earnings of over $105m, meaning that, in the not-too-distant future, he too could be within touching distance of the top spot.

What Else?

Some other achievements will be on McIlroy's radar too...

Winning The Open at Royal Portrush

Winning the Genesis Invitational

Winning the Memorial Tournament and receiving a handshake from Jack Nicklaus

Matching Nicklaus' record of three Players Championship wins

Winning in Abu Dhabi

Winning in continental Europe