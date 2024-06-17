'This Will Either Make Or Break Rory McIlroy'
Rory McIlroy suffered the most agonising loss of his career at the 2024 US Open. How he comes back from it could well be career defining
Rory McIlroy declined to speak to the media, got into his car and sped out of the Pinehurst parking lot immediately after Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 US Open, in what will be the hardest loss of his entire career.
McIlroy was dialled in on the back nine at Pinehurst and led by two after making four birdies in five holes around the turn. Bryson DeChambeau was not taking command of the US Open like some thought he might and the door was well and truly open for McIlroy to walk right through it.
He bogeyed 15 after hitting a club too many long of the par 3, opting for a knock down 7 over a full-out 8-iron. What followed on 16 and 18 were truly harrowing.
After dropping a shot on 15, he then missed from 2ft 6in on the 16th. This was the putt that cost him the US Open. He found the green of the 540 yard par 4 in two and seemed like he was ready to get across the line - but he looked shaken after the short miss.
Rory McIlroy misses from 2ft 6in.pic.twitter.com/o2ME9ZfPaxJune 16, 2024
He managed to rally himself to make a brilliant par save on 17, where he got it down in two from the greenside bunker to hopefully get the wind back in sails.
That all came before he surprisingly opted for driver on the short 18th hole, where he had been hitting 3-wood previously, and pulled it left into the native area. That forced him to need an up-and-down from just short of the green and he did the first part well, chipping to 4ft - before really throwing away the US Open.
😱 😱 😱 😱RORY MISSES ON 18.Bryson can win the U.S. Open with a par on 18. pic.twitter.com/lSk0ZzzZK2June 16, 2024
Perhaps the hole looked a lot smaller after his short miss on 16. Perhaps he was still shaking after what happened on 16 - which was his first miss from inside 3ft in his last 497 attempts.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
After an agonising ending, McIlroy watched on from the scorer's tent, hoping for a DeChambeau bogey but Bryson's clutch bunker shot from 55 yards was one of the greatest Major shots of recent time. It left McIlroy in 2nd-place and licking his wounds.
He's a student of the game and a historian who knows that it's the Majors that really do count, and this one will hurt more than any of his previous near-misses. He was beaten by Wyndham Clark last year. Cam Smith flew past him at St Andrews in 2022. But this one was his, and it is going to hurt more and more as time goes on.
McIlroy has been good at bouncing back throughout his career. After his infamous Masters meltdown in 2011, he went and won the US Open just two months later.
After his Portrush heartbreak in 2019, where he missed the cut as The Open returned to Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years, he went on to win the FedEx Cup and WGC-HSBC Champions over the following months. After the 2022 Open loss to Cam Smith he would also bounce back to win the FedEx Cup the following month.
Even this year, when he bogeyed the 72nd hole to lose the Dubai Invitational to Tommy Fleetwood, he went and won the Dubai Desert Classic the next week.
This was a true collapse, though, and it came on the grandest of stages in a career that has been desperate for a Major victory for ten years.
This will either make or break Rory McIlroy and could be career defining.
He's known his game is good enough to win Majors for 13 years now, but on Sunday he came so close to remembering how to get over the line again. Two missed putts inside 4ft in the last three holes cost him the chance at glory.
McIlroy is experienced enough to pick himself back up again and win at Troon in next month's Open in an almighty bounce back that would have vibes of the 2011 season.
Whether he does that is of course yet to be seen, but if he doesn't immediately bounce back, you feel that his chances of winning Major number five may never be so good again.
He faces a cross-section in his career now. He's done everything in the game barring win The Masters but if he doesn't go on and win more Majors, it might just be those last three holes at the 2024 US Open that people remember him for. And that would be sad.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
‘Best Shot Of My Life’ - Bryson DeChambeau On US Open Winning Bunker Shot
Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open title in dramatic fashion thanks to what he called the best shot of his life
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'Going To Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life’ - Rory McIlroy’s Major Drought Continues After US Open Agony
The Northern Irishman was beaten by Bryson DeChambeau in a thrilling final-day battle at Pinehurst
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘Best Shot Of My Life’ - Bryson DeChambeau On US Open Winning Bunker Shot
Bryson DeChambeau won his second US Open title in dramatic fashion thanks to what he called the best shot of his life
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'Going To Haunt Him For The Rest Of His Life’ - Rory McIlroy’s Major Drought Continues After US Open Agony
The Northern Irishman was beaten by Bryson DeChambeau in a thrilling final-day battle at Pinehurst
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Epic US Open Victory
DeChambeau claimed a thrilling victory at Pinehurst No.2, with the American producing the par of his life at the 72nd hole for a second US Open scalp in North Carolina
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Neal Shipley Joins Exclusive Club After Claiming Low Amateur Honors At US Open And Masters
The 23-year-old became just the sixth player in history to win low amateur honors at the Masters and US open in the same year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Unfair Or Proper Punishment? Golf Fans Divided Over Rory McIlroy’s Horror Break In Final Round Of US Open
The Northern Irishman fell foul of Pinehurst No. 2's severe terrain early on Sunday
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'Best Bet Of My Life' - Punter Wins Incredible $61k Parlay At US Open
Twitter user, @joshuadasilva, landed one of the best bets you will likely see this weekend at the US Open, as he secured a profit of over $60,000
By Matt Cradock Published
-
When Is Pinehurst Next Hosting The US Open?
Thanks to a new partnership with the USGA, Pinehurst Resort will host the US Open four more times in the next quarter of a century
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Martin Kaymer’s US Open Future Uncertain As LIV Golfer’s 10-Year Exemption Ends
If the 39-year-old German wants to return and try to win his second US Open in the future, he will have to do it the old-fashioned way through qualifying
By Joel Kulasingham Published