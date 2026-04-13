Luke Donald Congratulates Rory McIlroy On Masters Win And Calls Him 'The Best European Golfer Of All Time'
The Team Europe Ryder Cup captain congratulated McIlroy after he drew level with Seve Ballesteros with two Masters titles
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After a captivating final round at Augusta National, Rory McIlroy beat Scottie Scheffler by one at The Masters to become the first back-to-back winner since Tiger Woods in 2002.
While that is a notable achievement, it also means he has now won the Green Jacket the same number of times as another European great, Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros – a point not lost on Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.
Donald even went as far as to say that the Northern Irishman is now the best golfer Europe has ever produced, writing on X: “Tying Seve with 2 green jackets will mean a lot to Rory. He is undoubtedly the best European golfer of all time now. Congratulations @McIlroyRory.”
Tying Seve with 2 green jackets will mean a lot to Rory. He is undoubtedly the best European golfer of all time now. Congratulations @McIlroyRoryApril 12, 2026
Ballesteros made history with his first Masters title, which came in 1980, as he became the first European to win the Green Jacket, before taking the title at Augusta National again three years later.
Since then, several European players have gone on to claim victory in the Major, including German Bernhard Langer and Ballesteros’ compatriot Jose Maria Olazabal, who have also won it twice.
Meanwhile, another European, Englishman Nick Faldo, won it three times, as well as completing back-to-back titles in 1990. Like McIlroy, he also has six Major titles.
Regardless of whether or not McIlroy is now the greatest European golfer of all time, Donald is undoubtedly correct that being in the same company as Ballesteros with two wins will mean a lot to him.
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McIlroy’s admiration for Ballesteros, who passed away in 2011, was evident in November when he won his seventh Race to Dubai title, taking him beyond the Spaniard’s total.
At the time, he said: "He means so much to this Tour and the European Ryder Cup team. We rally so much around his spirit and around his quotes and everything he meant for European golf.
"To equal him last year was cool, but to surpass him this year, I didn't get this far in my dreams, so it's very cool."
The latest glorious moment of McIlroy’s career means he now has six Major titles, and, following his victory, he stressed that he has plenty of ambition left to cement his legacy even more than he already has.
“I said at the start of the weekend here I felt like the Grand Slam was the destination, and I realized it wasn't,” explained McIlroy.
“I'm on this journey to - I don't know, I just won my sixth Major, and I feel like I'm in a really good spot with my game and my body.
“I don't want to put a number on it, but I feel like this win is just - I don't want to say a stop on the journey, but yeah, it's just a part of the journey. I still have things I want to achieve, but I still want to enjoy it as well.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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