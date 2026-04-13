How Rory McIlroy Became The Highest Masters Earner Of All Time
Two wins in two years at The Masters has fired the Northern Irishman up to the summit of the top earners at Augusta National
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The Masters and Rory McIlroy have been inextricably linked since the Northern Irishman lifted The Open Championship in 2014.
For more than a decade, McIlroy's desire to complete the career grand slam had seemingly consumed him and it was regularly earmarked as one of the few remaining goals he had yet to tick off.
Even before that, the World No.2 had his chance to create history when blowing a sizable advantage at Augusta National in 2011.
Between that fateful day and 14 years later, McIlroy had several chances to remove the monkey from his back. Yet, fate would always intervene to ensure it never happened.
Nevertheless, his time would come and that first Masters victory finally arrived in 2025. Then, as is so often the way, a second triumph followed a mere 12 months later.
McIlroy's first Masters win brought him so many of the perks he had always longed for - none more so than a maiden Green Jacket.
It also led to a winner's check of $4.2 million, which isn't a bad addition if you ask me.
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As a result of that significant addition to his bank balance, McIlroy rocketed up the list featuring the highest Masters earners of all time and into third behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at the top.
That was before his second Masters victory in 2026. The Masters announced its total payout at the 90th playing had been increased from $21 million to $22.5 million, with a $4.5 million prize awaiting the winner.
Therefore, in the space of just over a year, McIlroy's total earnings at Augusta National exploded from a modest $4.3 million in 16 starts to a shade above $13 million - making him the highest earner in Masters history.
As an aside, Scottie Scheffler - who was runner-up in 2026 and had already won in both 2022 and 2024 - is now second on the all-time earning list at Augusta National with more than $10 million picked up at the year's first men's Major.
Mainly due to the never-ending increase of modern-day purses, as well as natural inflation, the list of highest earners at The Masters is dominated by active professionals.
Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters titles ever with six, yet his half a dozen victories between 1963-1986 secured him just $269,000.
Even with the rest of his 37 made cuts included, the Golden Bear didn't even come close to collecting seven figures from the Augusta National championship.
Meanwhile, with the exception of Justin Rose, every other man in the top-10 has competed at and won The Masters since 2010.
However, no one has won more money than McIlroy at The Masters in the tournament's entire history.
TOP-10 HIGHEST EARNERS IN MASTERS HISTORY
Rank
Player
Money Earned
Masters Appearances
1st
Rory McIlroy
$13,043,021
18
2nd
Scottie Scheffler
$10,475,325
7
3rd
Phil Mickelson
$9,870,317
32
4th
Tiger Woods
$9,642,636
26
5th
Justin Rose
$7,766,765
21
6th
Jordan Spieth
$6,794,328
13
7th
Patrick Reed
$5,888,351
13
8th
Jon Rahm
$5,557,467
10
9th
Dustin Johnson
$4,788,535
16
10th
Hideki Matsuyama
$4,672,367
15
RORY MCILROY CAREER MASTERS EARNINGS
Year
Result
Prize Money
2009
T20th
$71,400
2010
MC
$10,000
2011
T15th
$128,000
2012
T40th
$32,800
2013
T25th
$56,040
2014
T8th
$234,000
2015
4th
$480,000
2016
T10th
$230,000
2017
T7th
$354,750
2018
T5th
$368,375
2019
T21st
$107,956
2020
T5th
$437,000
2021
MC
$10,000
2022
2
$1.62 million
2023
MC
$10,000
2024
T22nd
$175,500
2025
Won
$4.2 million
2026
Won
$4.5 million
|Row 18 - Cell 0
TOTAL
$13,043,021
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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