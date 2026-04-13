How Rory McIlroy Became The Highest Masters Earner Of All Time

Two wins in two years at The Masters has fired the Northern Irishman up to the summit of the top earners at Augusta National

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Rory McIlroy puts his two fists in the air to celebrate winning The Masters in 2026 with a giant leaderboard in the background
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters and Rory McIlroy have been inextricably linked since the Northern Irishman lifted The Open Championship in 2014.

Even before that, the World No.2 had his chance to create history when blowing a sizable advantage at Augusta National in 2011.

Between that fateful day and 14 years later, McIlroy had several chances to remove the monkey from his back. Yet, fate would always intervene to ensure it never happened.

Nevertheless, his time would come and that first Masters victory finally arrived in 2025. Then, as is so often the way, a second triumph followed a mere 12 months later.

Rory McIlroy smiles while holding up The Masters trophy following his victory at Augusta National in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy's first Masters win brought him so many of the perks he had always longed for - none more so than a maiden Green Jacket.

It also led to a winner's check of $4.2 million, which isn't a bad addition if you ask me.

As a result of that significant addition to his bank balance, McIlroy rocketed up the list featuring the highest Masters earners of all time and into third behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at the top.

That was before his second Masters victory in 2026. The Masters announced its total payout at the 90th playing had been increased from $21 million to $22.5 million, with a $4.5 million prize awaiting the winner.

Therefore, in the space of just over a year, McIlroy's total earnings at Augusta National exploded from a modest $4.3 million in 16 starts to a shade above $13 million - making him the highest earner in Masters history.

As an aside, Scottie Scheffler - who was runner-up in 2026 and had already won in both 2022 and 2024 - is now second on the all-time earning list at Augusta National with more than $10 million picked up at the year's first men's Major.

Mainly due to the never-ending increase of modern-day purses, as well as natural inflation, the list of highest earners at The Masters is dominated by active professionals.

Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters titles ever with six, yet his half a dozen victories between 1963-1986 secured him just $269,000.

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus (right) puts on a Green Jacket as Bernhard Langer look son

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with the rest of his 37 made cuts included, the Golden Bear didn't even come close to collecting seven figures from the Augusta National championship.

Meanwhile, with the exception of Justin Rose, every other man in the top-10 has competed at and won The Masters since 2010.

However, no one has won more money than McIlroy at The Masters in the tournament's entire history.

TOP-10 HIGHEST EARNERS IN MASTERS HISTORY

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Rank

Player

Money Earned

Masters Appearances

1st

Rory McIlroy

$13,043,021

18

2nd

Scottie Scheffler

$10,475,325

7

3rd

Phil Mickelson

$9,870,317

32

4th

Tiger Woods

$9,642,636

26

5th

Justin Rose

$7,766,765

21

6th

Jordan Spieth

$6,794,328

13

7th

Patrick Reed

$5,888,351

13

8th

Jon Rahm

$5,557,467

10

9th

Dustin Johnson

$4,788,535

16

10th

Hideki Matsuyama

$4,672,367

15

RORY MCILROY CAREER MASTERS EARNINGS

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Result

Prize Money

2009

T20th

$71,400

2010

MC

$10,000

2011

T15th

$128,000

2012

T40th

$32,800

2013

T25th

$56,040

2014

T8th

$234,000

2015

4th

$480,000

2016

T10th

$230,000

2017

T7th

$354,750

2018

T5th

$368,375

2019

T21st

$107,956

2020

T5th

$437,000

2021

MC

$10,000

2022

2

$1.62 million

2023

MC

$10,000

2024

T22nd

$175,500

2025

Won

$4.2 million

2026

Won

$4.5 million

Row 18 - Cell 0

TOTAL

$13,043,021

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.