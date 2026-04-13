How Rory McIlroy Became The Highest Masters Earner Of All Time

The Masters and Rory McIlroy have been inextricably linked since the Northern Irishman lifted The Open Championship in 2014.

For more than a decade, McIlroy's desire to complete the career grand slam had seemingly consumed him and it was regularly earmarked as one of the few remaining goals he had yet to tick off.

Even before that, the World No.2 had his chance to create history when blowing a sizable advantage at Augusta National in 2011.

Between that fateful day and 14 years later, McIlroy had several chances to remove the monkey from his back. Yet, fate would always intervene to ensure it never happened.

Nevertheless, his time would come and that first Masters victory finally arrived in 2025. Then, as is so often the way, a second triumph followed a mere 12 months later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy's first Masters win brought him so many of the perks he had always longed for - none more so than a maiden Green Jacket.

It also led to a winner's check of $4.2 million, which isn't a bad addition if you ask me.

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As a result of that significant addition to his bank balance, McIlroy rocketed up the list featuring the highest Masters earners of all time and into third behind Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at the top.

That was before his second Masters victory in 2026. The Masters announced its total payout at the 90th playing had been increased from $21 million to $22.5 million, with a $4.5 million prize awaiting the winner.

Therefore, in the space of just over a year, McIlroy's total earnings at Augusta National exploded from a modest $4.3 million in 16 starts to a shade above $13 million - making him the highest earner in Masters history.

As an aside, Scottie Scheffler - who was runner-up in 2026 and had already won in both 2022 and 2024 - is now second on the all-time earning list at Augusta National with more than $10 million picked up at the year's first men's Major.

Mainly due to the never-ending increase of modern-day purses, as well as natural inflation, the list of highest earners at The Masters is dominated by active professionals.

Jack Nicklaus has won the most Masters titles ever with six, yet his half a dozen victories between 1963-1986 secured him just $269,000.

Jack Nicklaus (right) puts on a Green Jacket as Bernhard Langer look son (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with the rest of his 37 made cuts included, the Golden Bear didn't even come close to collecting seven figures from the Augusta National championship.

Meanwhile, with the exception of Justin Rose, every other man in the top-10 has competed at and won The Masters since 2010.

However, no one has won more money than McIlroy at The Masters in the tournament's entire history.

TOP-10 HIGHEST EARNERS IN MASTERS HISTORY

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Player Money Earned Masters Appearances 1st Rory McIlroy $13,043,021 18 2nd Scottie Scheffler $10,475,325 7 3rd Phil Mickelson $9,870,317 32 4th Tiger Woods $9,642,636 26 5th Justin Rose $7,766,765 21 6th Jordan Spieth $6,794,328 13 7th Patrick Reed $5,888,351 13 8th Jon Rahm $5,557,467 10 9th Dustin Johnson $4,788,535 16 10th Hideki Matsuyama $4,672,367 15

RORY MCILROY CAREER MASTERS EARNINGS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Result Prize Money 2009 T20th $71,400 2010 MC $10,000 2011 T15th $128,000 2012 T40th $32,800 2013 T25th $56,040 2014 T8th $234,000 2015 4th $480,000 2016 T10th $230,000 2017 T7th $354,750 2018 T5th $368,375 2019 T21st $107,956 2020 T5th $437,000 2021 MC $10,000 2022 2 $1.62 million 2023 MC $10,000 2024 T22nd $175,500 2025 Won $4.2 million 2026 Won $4.5 million Row 18 - Cell 0 TOTAL $13,043,021