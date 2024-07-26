Which Course Is Hosting The 2028 Olympic Golf Competitions?
The Games heads to Los Angeles in 2028, but which course will be hosting the men’s and women’s golf competitions?
The fourth Olympics since the reintroduction of golf to the schedule will come from Los Angeles in 2028, and the course chosen for the men’s and women’s competitions has a reputation befitting of such an occasion – and some intriguing Olympics history already.
After London and Paris, the Californian city will become only the third to host the Games three times having previously held them in 1932 and 1984, but neither of those years featured golf as it went on a long Olympics hiatus after 1904, only returning for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
So, how is it that for the course chosen for the venue, the famous Riviera Country Club, it won’t be the first time it has hosted the Olympics?
While that’s a near-certainty to pop up as a quiz question in the build-up to the Games, the answer is that in the 1932 edition, six years after the course opened, it hosted not golf but the dressage equestrian and riding section of modern pentathlon events.
Since then, the course has established a reputation as one of the most renowned in golf, and it’s no stranger to hosting some of the game’s most prestigious events.
In 1948, it was the venue for the US Open, with the PGA Championship held there in 1983 and 1995. It also hosted the 1998 US Senior Open. Two years before the Olympics it will be the venue for the US Women’s Open, while it will become a US Open venue for the second time three years after the Games.
It’s in the spotlight annually, too, as the regular home of one of the PGA Tour’s marquee events, the Tiger Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational, so it’s safe to say the course is well equipped to handle an occasion even as big as the Olympics.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The club also has a long association with glamor thanks to its proximity to the homes of Hollywood stars, with famous members through the years including Humphrey Bogart, Katherine Hepburn, Dean Martin and Adam Sandler.
Other well-known members have included entrepreneur and movie producer Howard Hughes, NFL legend Tom Brady and country singer Glen Campbell, who is credited with reviving the fortunes of the PGA Tour event, then called the Los Angeles Open, in the 1970s, when he took on hosting duties when it was at a low ebb.
The course has one of the most natural layouts in the game, while there are narrow fairways and deep bunkers, including a particularly famous one on the sixth green. Meanwhile, the putting surfaces are generally undulating, so there’s plenty to challenge even the most accomplished player.
Trees are also an important feature, with huge eucalyptus trees with white bark throughout, while there’s a famous sycamore tree on the 12th, where Bogart used to watch events while sipping bourbon. Eventually, the club named the tree after him, and to this day it is still referred to as Bogey’s Tree.
Whether it’s the course’s impressive history of hosting big events, its long list of famous members or its challenging yet wholly easy-on-the-eye layout, Riviera Country Club is tailor-made for an occasion as grand as the Olympics, and, as we’ve discovered, not for the first time.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Shane Lowry One Of Three Golfing Flag Bearers In Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
120 golfers are due to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with three lucky players having the honor of leading their nation at the opening ceremony on Friday night
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'It's A Milestone For Us' - Adidas Reveals New Codechaos 25 Golf Shoe
Five years since it was first introduced, the third generation Codechaos shoe has finally been revealed
By Dan Parker Published
-
Shane Lowry One Of Three Golfing Flag Bearers In Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony
120 golfers are due to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with three lucky players having the honor of leading their nation at the opening ceremony on Friday night
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Golfers Get For Winning Gold At The Olympics
From a piece of the Eiffel Tower to Major exemptions, here's what golfers get when they win a gold medal at Paris 2024...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'It's Definitely Up There With Majors' - LIV Golf Pro On Olympics
Abraham Ancer, who won gold at the Pan American Games last year, says the Olympics is up there with golf's four Majors
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'A Dream Come True' - Jon Rahm Relishing Return To Paris For Olympic Bid
A return to Paris will hold fond memories for Jon Rahm as he completes "a dream come true" in playing in the Olympic golf event
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Watch The Olympic Golf Events At Paris 2024
Find out how to watch a star-studded men's and women's Olympic Golf event at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in both the USA and UK
By Paul Higham Published
-
Women’s Olympics Golf Field - World Class Line Up For Paris 2024
The women’s field for Paris 2024 has been confirmed, with 60 players representing 33 nations at Le Golf National
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
2024 Olympics Golf Schedule – Dates For Men’s And Women’s Events At Paris 2024
Many of the biggest names from the men’s and women’s game will be competing for medals at the Paris Olympics, but when are the tournaments?
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
The 7 LIV Golfers Qualified For The Olympics
A total of 60 golfers from the men’s game have confirmed their places at the Paris Olympics, and seven of them play for LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published