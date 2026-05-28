Max Homa Makes Yet Another Caddie Change Following Surprise Split With Tiger Woods' Former Looper

Max Homa is still searching for a way back to his best form, and that's led to another change in caddie.

The six-time PGA Tour winner has split with caddie Lance Bennett after the pair spent about a year together.

Veteran looper Bennett had been on the bag of Tiger Woods in 2024, and joined Homa ahead of the RBC Canadian Open last June.

After just 12 months together though Homa has made a change, following his missed cut at the PGA Championship.

Homa's friend Peter Pappageorge will step in as his caddie for this week's PGA Tour stop in Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Homa spent a decade with his childhood friend Joe Greiner on his bag before they eventually split - with Bill Harke then taking up the role.

That partnership only lasted a couple of months though until Homa made the move to Bennett.

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Veteran Bennett has plenty of experience having not only caddied for Woods but also the likes of Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im, Davis Riley and Michael Thorbjornsen.

Homa struggling to find his form

Max Homa split with Joe Greiner after a decade together (Image credit: Getty Images)

Homa is still struggling to get back to anything like the form that saw him win six times on the PGA Tour in less than three years.

His last win came at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and he's been stuck in a huge slump since, with multiple changes in caddies to go along with a change in coach and equipment.

Homa missed five cuts in a row last year, leading to his split with Griener, before showing some signs of life with two top-10s and one missed cut in his last eight events.

It's been a mixed bag again in 2026 with a T9 at The Masters a big highlight, but he's not built on that since and a missed cut at Aronimink was a big frustration.

Homa has not played since and for his return to PGA Tour action at the Charles Schwab Challlenge he will hope a new face on the bag will help.

From as high as World No.5 at his peak, Homa is down at 123rd in the OWGR at the moment and 74th in the FedEx Cup standings.