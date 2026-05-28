Georgia Hall Back In Action As New Mother Starts Build-Up To 'Special' Lytham Return

Georgia Hall is making her return to professional golf this week in her first start since giving birth earlier this year.

Hall is returning to Ladies European Tour (LET) action at the newly-named Jabra Ladies Open de France this week having been out of the game since last August.

The now 30-year-old announced her pregnancy with fiance, Irish golfer Paul Dunne, last year as she stepped away from the game.

With a new baby boy having arrived early this year, Hall has been back working on her golf game the last few weeks, and will tee it up for the first time as a mother at Evian Resort.

It's the first step along the comeback trail for Hall which she hopes will lead to a challenge at what will be a special AIG Women’s Open this summer.

As the tournament is returning to Royal Lytham & St Annes, where Hall won her one Major trophy back in 2018.

It's also the 50th running of the AIG Women's Open this year, with Hall appearing in every one since making her debut at St Andrew's back in 2013.

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The timing of her pregnancy means Hall is able to keep that run going, and she always had an early return to golf in mind so she could play in the Women's Open.

Georgia Hall makes her return to action this week on the Ladies European Tour 🙌#JabraLadiesOpendeFrance pic.twitter.com/dlHVF0DNrHMay 25, 2026

Hall said back in December that having the tournament returning to Lytham was a driving force for her to get back to golf so quickly.

"Obviously for me to come back and play where I won in 2018 is very special and I don’t want to miss it for a number of reasons," Hall told the LET website.

"That's been my main focus and why I'm coming back so soon.”

A post shared by Georgia Hall (@georgiahall23) A photo posted by on

Hall is also keen to show that having a child doesn't mean she has to give up her career as one of the world's elite women golfers.

"I think it's really important for anyone in their career, when they become a mother to carry on, if they want to," Hall added. “I'm not really one to sit around not doing much."

And for a lucky omen Hall can look to the great Catriona Matthew, who incredibly won the 2009 Women's Open just 11 weeks after giving birth.

And that victory also just so happens to have come at Royal Lytham.

"Obviously I've heard a lot about Catriona Matthew winning, and at Lytham as well which is quite funny,” said Georgia.

“It's just incredible what she achieved. It's nice that she did that because I can think similar, like it can be done.

“It is fairly similar and maybe I should reach out to her and ask if she's got any tips for me. That would be handy.”