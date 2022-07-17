'I Got Beaten By A Better Player This Week' - McIlroy On 150th Open Heartbreak

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy has tipped his cap to 150th Open champion Cam Smith, saying "I got beaten by a better player this week" and calling the Aussie's 20-under total "really, really impressive."

McIlroy and Hovland led Smith by four heading into the final round but Smith, the new World No.2, carded an eight-under-par 64 on Sunday, which featured eight birdies, ten pars and no bogeys.

"Disappointed obviously. Yeah, I felt like I didn't do much wrong today, but I didn't do much right either," McIlroy said after his two-under-par 70, which took him to 18-under-par and a 3rd-place finish.

"It's just one of those days where I played a really controlled round of golf," McIlroy said. "I did what I felt like I needed to just apart from capitalising on the easier holes -- around the turn, 9, 12, 14. If I had made the birdies there from good positions, it probably would have been a different story.

"But, look, I got beaten by a better player this week. 20-under par for four rounds of golf around here is really, really impressive playing, especially to go out and shoot 64 today to get it done. Yeah, I'll rue a few missed sort of putts that slid by. But it's been a good week overall.

"I can't be too despondent because of how this year's went and this year's going. I'm playing some of the best golf I've played in a long time. So it's just a matter of keep knocking on the door, and eventually one will open."

The Northern Irishman has had a stellar Major season in 2022 without winning one, as his eight-year drought stretches into a ninth year. He was 2nd at The Masters, his best ever finish at Augusta, and was 8th at the PGA Championship and T5th at the US Open.