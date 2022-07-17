Open Leaderboard 2022 Live, Latest Scores, Updates - McIlroy And Hovland Battle For Victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thanks to a pair of 66's on 'moving day', Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have four shot leads heading into the final round of the 2022 Open Championship. Whilst playing together the pair traded punch for punch on Saturday, and we can expect more of the same today as McIlroy looks to get the Major monkey off his back, and Hovland looks to get his first Major win.

This might not be just a two-horse race though given how the Old Course can occasionally give up a string of birdies. The two Cameron's, Young and Smith, both sit at 12-under after rounds of 71 and 73 respectively. I might go as far to say that even the players at 11-under (Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler), and maybe even 10-under (Dustin Johnson), may be in with a shout.

Given the players involved, the stakes at play, the golf course, and the occasion itself, we should be in for an amazing final day and we will be updating you with all the action, every step of the way.

The first tee off time is 7.20am (BST) with Sam Bairstow leading us off alongside a marker. The final tee off time of the day, the McIlroy and Hovland group, is at 2.50pm (BST).

Open Championship Leaderboard 2022

-16 McIlroy, Hovland

Johnson -9 Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick, Scott

Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick, Scott -8 Spieth, Cantlay

Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Matt Cradock (opens in new tab), Mark Townsend and Andy Wright.