Open Leaderboard 2022 Live, Latest Scores, Updates - McIlroy And Hovland Battle For Victory

Thanks to a pair of 66's on 'moving day', Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland have four shot leads heading into the final round of the 2022 Open Championship. Whilst playing together the pair traded punch for punch on Saturday, and we can expect more of the same today as McIlroy looks to get the Major monkey off his back, and Hovland looks to get his first Major win.
This might not be just a two-horse race though given how the Old Course can occasionally give up a string of birdies. The two Cameron's, Young and Smith, both sit at 12-under after rounds of 71 and 73 respectively. I might go as far to say that even the players at 11-under (Si Woo Kim, Scottie Scheffler), and maybe even 10-under (Dustin Johnson), may be in with a shout.
Given the players involved, the stakes at play, the golf course, and the occasion itself, we should be in for an amazing final day and we will be updating you with all the action, every step of the way.
The first tee off time is 7.20am (BST) with Sam Bairstow leading us off alongside a marker. The final tee off time of the day, the McIlroy and Hovland group, is at 2.50pm (BST).
Open Championship Leaderboard 2022
- -16 McIlroy, Hovland
- -12 Young, Smith
- -11 Kim, Scheffler
- -10 Johnson
- -9 Fleetwood, Fitzpatrick, Scott
- -8 Spieth, Cantlay
Updates will come from Sam Tremlett, Matt Cradock (opens in new tab), Mark Townsend and Andy Wright.
LAW THREE-UNDER FOR THE DAY
The Scot David Law is the hottest player on the course right now as he is three-under through five holes. His playing partner Hideki is two-under through five as well, so it is possible to climb up the leaderboard so far.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Just in case you hadn't seen THE bunker shot from Rory yesterday, here is it. I was actually just by the 17th hole when it happened and the roar from the crowd was truly incredible. Everyone around me was wondering what on earth had happened but we all kind of knew Rory had done something.
Rory. McIlroy.#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/ZgVKfXf8ieJuly 16, 2022
AMATEUR JARVIS TEEING OFF
Sitting at level par, Aaron Jarvis is still in the hunt for the Silver Medal but will need to go low today as he starts his final round. He sits four back of Filippo Celli, and one back of Barclay Brown. The only other amateur to make the cut was Sam Bairstow who is back at seven-over right now.
HOVLAND NOT GOING TO HOLD BACK
Ahead of today's final round battle with Rory, Viktor Hovland had this to say after his round yesterday.
“It's pretty crazy from where I grew up and so far away from playing the PGA Tour, European Tour, for that matter Major championships. Just to be here is very special, but to have a chance to win one is – yeah, I have to pinch myself, but that doesn't mean I'm going to hold back,” he explained.
Fighting words indeed.
JT LEADING DRIVING DISTANCE
I have just noticed the driving distance stats for the week so far and American Thomas is leading the way averaging 351 yards on the measured holes! I know its firm but sheesh! Also the 426 yard bomb by Adri Arnaus?!
BIRDIES HARD TO COME BY SO FAR
I know there aren't loads of groups on the course right now but there are very few birdies on the leaderboard at the moment. Well, aside from the David Law and Hideki Matsuyama group who are two-under, and one-under for the day respectively. No other group on the course has made a birdie...
PIN POSITIONS TODAY
Here are the pin positions for the day. Unsurprisingly a lot of them are tucked away and hidden which I think is a pretty good defense for the course.
WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY
We have had some rain this morning and it is a rather grey affair out there right now. But conditions will turn drier, brighter and warmer this afternoon. Interestingly, the southwesterly breeze might pick up this afternoon and grow more variable in mid-afternoon.
FINAL DAY BEGINS
The players are already out on the course right now as the tee times are all brought forward roughly an hour compared to Saturday. Amateur Sam Bairstow kicked us off and four groups have teed off. The one I would keep an eye on contains Sungjae Im and Sam Burns. That is a fantastic group.
Hello and welcome to the final day of the 150th Open Championship!
We'll have Sam Tremlett (opens in new tab) covering the early action this morning from 8am local time.