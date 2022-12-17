Report: LIV Golf President Quit Role After Heated Argument

In a report by The Telegraph (opens in new tab), it has been revealed that LIV Golf President and Chief Operating Officer, Atul Khosla, left his position with the Saudi-backed league after a heated exchange with the the governor of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

According to the report, Khosla was called in to see Rumayyan following the final event of the LIV Golf calendar, the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral, where the two were involved in a heated exchange. Following the verbal, it was believed that greater inroads were expected, with Khosla deciding to leave there and then.

Phil Mickelson and Al-Rumayyan speak at a LIV Golf event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appointed in January 2022, Khosla previously worked as the Chief Corporate Development and Brand Officer with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining LIV Golf alongside Greg Norman.

In a recent statement to the New York Times though, Norman, who is the league's commissioner, said: "At the conclusion of LIV's successful inaugural season, Atul Khosla decided to move on. We respect AK and his personal decision."

Khosla isn't the first individual to leave LIV Golf. Back in May, Sean Bratches, who was the Chief Commercial Officer, resigned just eight days after Greg Norman's controversial comment on the murder of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

What's more, even Norman himself was set for the sack, with former TaylorMade CEO Mark King reportedly lined up for the role of LIV Golf Chief Executive. These claims though were “patently false” according to Managing Director Majed Al-Sorour.

Multiple players on the PGA Tour have called for Norman to step down as LIV CEO (Image credit: Getty Images)

In June 2022, viewers were introduced to LIV Golf at Centurion Golf Club. Since the event in Hertfordshire, we have seen the likes of Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, to name but a few, jump ship to the Saudi-backed series, which is expanding to a 14-event league for 2023.

Announcing a further three venues to the schedule, the league is yet to finalise its full roster, with it believed that Norman is "looking for maybe seven players" with the Australian wanting them to be Top 20 in the World standard.

