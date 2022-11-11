LIV Golf Deny Reports Of Greg Norman Being Replaced As CEO
LIV Golf managing director Majed Al-Sorour says reports of former TaylorMade boss replacing Norman are “patently false”
LIV Golf managing director Majed Al-Sorour has denied reports of Greg Norman being replaced as chief executive of their operation as “patently false”.
A report in The Telegraph (opens in new tab) stated that former TaylorMade CEO Mark King was being lined up for the role of LIV Golf chief executive, with current CEO and commissioner Norman set to move into a different role.
King, 60, oversaw a huge period of success at TaylorMade and Adidas and has been seen at several LIV Golf events this season, with the report stating that he’d met with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan – who bankrolls the fledgling golf series.
However, LIV Golf’s managing director Al-Sorour has denied talk of Norman’s role changing, denying the latest reports of King being brought in.
"Greg Norman is our CEO and Commissioner. Any suggestion that changes are being made to Greg's title or role is patently false," Al-Sorour was quoted as saying in Sports Illustrated. (opens in new tab)
Norman has overseen LIV Golf’s huge impact on the game in their inaugural season, with the huge fund at his disposal seeing the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooke Koepka all signing huge deals to join up.
Open champion Cameron Smith and Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson joined European stalwarts Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood, but after that initial impact they’re gearing up for a crucial second season.
The rebranded LIV Golf League will return next season with an increase from eight to 14 events with a massive increase in prize money from $225m to a whopping $405m.
Norman has shown no signs of stepping back from the LIV Golf limelight, with constant media appearances and social media posts continuing to laud the success of his project while aiming digs at the PGA Tour and the players that remain – mainly Rory McIlroy.
The Australian has also said that they were targeting around seven players from the current top 20, but it appears one of those targets has turned down the chance with Xander Schauffele said to be remaining on the PGA Tour.
The Olympic champion was one of a number of high-profile targets, but reports say the American has decided to stay on the PGA Tour for next season – which also of course includes the Ryder Cup in Italy.
It remains to be seen what LIV Golf do to keep their momentum going next season, whether it’s just through more big-name playing additions, or in the organisation itself and targeting well-known and respected executives from the world of golf, such as King, for major roles in their operation.
Making such additions would give LIV Golf a more serious outlook and a legitimacy that could also help them in their search to be recognised with points from the Official World Golf Rankings (opens in new tab).
