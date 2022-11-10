Report: LIV Golf Taregting New CEO To Replace Greg Norman
Norman is set to be relocated within LIV Golf as the organisation seeks a new frontman
LIV Golf is on the verge of hiring a new CEO to replace Greg Norman, according to a report by the Telegraph's James Corrigan (opens in new tab).
Mark King, the former TaylorMade chief, is rumoured to be LIV Golf's number one target and has reportedly met Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund that bankrolls the breakaway circuit. King attended multiple LIV Golf events this year and told the Fire Pit Collective (opens in new tab) back in September that he thought the new tour would have established itself within professional golf's ecosystem in five years.
The 60-year-old is currently the CEO of Taco Bell and boasts a stellar track record of success in golf, having overseen massive growth at TaylorMade and Adidas during his tenure. Appointing such a respected figure is seen as paramount for LIV ahead of a second season that will see the number of events increase from eight to 14 and the prize money boosted to $405 million.
Norman has fronted the breakaway series since its inception but has, at times, sparked controversy with remarks about the tour's financiers and Saudi Arabia's human rights record. His position was rumoured to be under threat before the inaugural invitational tournament at the Centurion Club and he now appears set to be given a new role within the organisation.
To his credit, the Australian has been able to assemble an impressive line-up in just one season. Rory McIlroy famously said the series was "dead in the water" when Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau pledged their loyalty to the PGA Tour but both names finished the year on the LIV roster.
They were joined at the LIV Team Championship in Miami by the likes of Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood, all of whom are highly likely to feature in the 2023 LIV Golf League.
