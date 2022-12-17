LIV Golf President Leaves Breakaway Circuit

Under a week ago, LIV Golf announced three new venues for their expanded 14-tournament series. However, in a slight turn of events, it appears that they will go into their 2023 season without their President and Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla, who has reportedly left his position with the Saudi-backed league.

Appointed in January 2022, Khosla previously worked as the Chief Corporate Development and Brand Officer with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining LIV Golf alongside Greg Norman.

Now, in a statement to the New York Times, Norman, who is the league's commissioner, said: "At the conclusion of LIV's successful inaugural season, Atul Khosla decided to move on. We respect AK and his personal decision."

Norman and Khosla shake hands during the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Khosla isn't the first individual to leave LIV Golf. Back in May, Sean Bratches, who was the Chief Commercial Officer, resigned just eight days after Greg Norman's controversial comment on the murder of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

What's more, even Norman himself was set for the sack according to a report in The Telegraph (opens in new tab) which stated that former TaylorMade CEO Mark King was being lined up for the role of LIV Golf Chief Executive. These claims though were “patently false” according to Managing Director Majed Al-Sorour.

Although unclear as to why Khosla has left LIV Golf, the league is set to increase its purses and events in 2023, with it aiming to finalise their field and schedule by the New Year.

Norman with fellow countryman Cameron Smith, following Smith's first LIV Golf victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

One slight drawback is that LIV Golf is currently without a broadcast deal and World Ranking points, causing some of their big names, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, to tumble down the World Rankings.

With it unclear as to when LIV will secure OWGR points, Norman has regularly taken shots at the system, with the Australian stating that "it doesn't make sense" and that "just because you have a negative viewpoint and you're one of the voting members of an independent organization, that you hate LIV and you vote against it... Grow up."

