LIV Golf President Leaves Breakaway Circuit
Atul Khosla has reportedly left the Saudi-backed league after just one season with LIV Golf
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Under a week ago, LIV Golf announced three new venues for their expanded 14-tournament series. However, in a slight turn of events, it appears that they will go into their 2023 season without their President and Chief Operating Officer Atul Khosla, who has reportedly left his position with the Saudi-backed league.
Appointed in January 2022, Khosla previously worked as the Chief Corporate Development and Brand Officer with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining LIV Golf alongside Greg Norman.
Now, in a statement to the New York Times, Norman, who is the league's commissioner, said: "At the conclusion of LIV's successful inaugural season, Atul Khosla decided to move on. We respect AK and his personal decision."
Khosla isn't the first individual to leave LIV Golf. Back in May, Sean Bratches, who was the Chief Commercial Officer, resigned just eight days after Greg Norman's controversial comment on the murder of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
What's more, even Norman himself was set for the sack according to a report in The Telegraph (opens in new tab) which stated that former TaylorMade CEO Mark King was being lined up for the role of LIV Golf Chief Executive. These claims though were “patently false” according to Managing Director Majed Al-Sorour.
Although unclear as to why Khosla has left LIV Golf, the league is set to increase its purses and events in 2023, with it aiming to finalise their field and schedule by the New Year.
One slight drawback is that LIV Golf is currently without a broadcast deal and World Ranking points, causing some of their big names, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, to tumble down the World Rankings.
With it unclear as to when LIV will secure OWGR points, Norman has regularly taken shots at the system, with the Australian stating that "it doesn't make sense" and that "just because you have a negative viewpoint and you're one of the voting members of an independent organization, that you hate LIV and you vote against it... Grow up."
Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas (opens in new tab)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PNC Championship 2022 Live Stream
Here are all the broadcast and streaming details for the upcoming PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Report: Charlie Woods 'Rolled His Ankle' Before PNC Championship
The 13-year-old looks to be carrying an injury ahead of the PNC Championship this weekend in Orlando, Florida
By Elliott Heath • Published