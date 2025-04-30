Report: LIV Golf Agrees Deal To Sign Executive From Premier League Club Aston Villa

The president of business operations at English Premier League soccer club Aston Villa is leaving the role after two years, and will reportedly take up a similar position at LIV Golf.

Per The Telegraph’s Chief Football Writer Sam Wallace, Heck will join up with LIV Golf at the end of the current Premier League season, with Aston Villa’s final game coming on May 25th away to Manchester United.

The American was appointed by Aston Villa two years ago and, according to Wallace, his remit was to almost double the club’s revenue in four years. The club’s revenue was around £218m (approximately $290m) when he joined, and is expected to stand at around £375m (approximately $500m) when the club reveals its annual revenue for the current financial year.

The 56-year-old will certainly bring a wealth of experience to the role. Among his previous positions have been the president of business operations at New York Red Bulls soccer club and the president of the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team.

Aston Villa has confirmed Heck's departure, from his current position, stating his decision not to renew his contract with the club is "to be closer to his family."

The reported arrival of Heck would not be the only change at the top of the organisation in recent months. In January, the former chief of Merlin Entertainments, Scott O'Neil, replaced Greg Norman as LIV Golf CEO. Since O’Neil started, LIV Golf has announced broadcast deals with Fox Sports in the US and ITV in the UK as well as welcoming a number of other sponsors.

Scott O'Neil took over as LIV Golf CEO in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, it was reported that court documents revealed LIV Golf generated “virtually zero” revenue in its first season the previous year. In February, Money In Sport newsletter reported that financials filed for 2023 showed that revenues increased from $4.9m to $37.1m, although Golfweek’s Adam Schupak noted that the overall financial outlay from the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf could approach $5bn by the end of 2025.

Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment.