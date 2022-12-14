LIV Golf Announces Three New Venues Including Former PGA Tour Host

LIV Golf has announced three new venues for the 2023 season.

The 14-tournament League will visit the Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Arizona between March 17 and 19, Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma between May 12 and 14, and The Greenbrier in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia between August 4 and 6.

The most eye-opening of the three venues is The Greenbrier, which hosted the PGA Tour’s Greenbrier Classic between 2010 and 2019. That in particular will be seen as another coup for LIV Golf after last month’s announcement that the current PGA Tour venue, El Camaleon in Mexico, will be hosting the season-opener in February.

As for the other two venues, the Gallery Golf Club also has top tournament pedigree having hosted two Match Play Championships, while Cedar Ridge Country Club has hosted many state championships and national qualifying tournaments. It was also the host for the 1983 US Women’s Open.

The Gallery hosts a tournament between March 17 and 19 (Image credit: LIV Golf)

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman commented on the move saying: “LIV Golf’s expansion to new US markets adds to the growing excitement for the league launch in 2023. More fans across the country and around the globe will experience the LIV Golf energy and innovative competition that has reinvigorated the sport, and these championship courses will contribute to the transformative season ahead for players, fans and the game of golf.”

Meanwhile, president of The Greenbrier, Jill Justice, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the LIV Golf League and looking forward to seeing the game's best players return to the Old White Course. For more than a century, The Greenbrier has been at the forefront of golf in America, and LIV will provide another exciting chapter to the incomparable legacy of the sport at America's Resort."

The announcement brings the confirmed venues for next year to seven as the 2023 LIV Golf schedule begins to take shape. As well as the three new confirmations and El Camaleon, Spain’s renowned Real Club de Valderrama, Singapore’s Sentosa Golf Club and The Grange in Adelaide, Australia, will also host tournaments in 2023.

